Manchester United's Anthony Martial Targeting Place in France's Euro 2020 Squad

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial said he is hoping for his first France call-up in two years ahead of UEFA Euro 2020 this summer.

The Frenchman spoke after he opened the scoring in United's 2-0 win over Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday, telling RMC Sport (h/t Goal's James Westwood):

"Yes, I'm thinking about it. I want to go to the Euros. We'll see. I do my job, that's all.

"I'm trying to do my best to help United finish in the top four. I will try to score as many goals as possible to finish the season well."

Martial broke the deadlock against the Citizens on Sunday with a volley from Bruno Fernandes' scooped free-kick:

ESPN's Alex Shaw and football writer Jordan Clarke hailed the 24-year-old's performance in the Manchester derby:

He has been in strong form of late:

The goal was his 11th in the Premier League this season, equalling his best league tally. He has scored home and away against both City and Chelsea.

He has 16 goals and five assists in all competitions, and he needs just one more strike to equal the tally from his first season at Old Trafford, the most prolific campaign of his career.

Martial hasn't played for Les Bleus since before the 2018 FIFA World Cup, in part because of the enormous amount of attacking talent available to manager Didier Deschamps.

Kylian Mbappe tends to play on the right for the national side, but through the middle Martial still has to compete with Antoine Griezmann, Wissam Ben Yedder and Olivier Giroud, among others.

Griezmann and Giroud will be difficult to unseat, as they've been Deschamps' go-to pairing up front, and France won the World Cup with them leading the line. As for Ben Yedder, he has 18 goals and nine assists this season, so he has a good chance of retaining his place in the side.

Martial can also play on the left flank, though, and a place there looks more realistic.

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele is set to miss out on the Euros after he was ruled out for six months with a hamstring tear in February, while Kingsley Coman has also had some fitness issues this season.

France have fixtures against Ukraine and Finland at the end of March in the final international break before the tournament this summer, so Deschamps' squad selection will give an indication as to his thinking for the Euros and Martial's chances.