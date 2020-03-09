Report: Kyrie Irving Drew Frustration from 'Some' Nets Coaches Before Surgery

Nick Wass/Associated Press

As the fallout from Kenny Atkinson's firing continues and many reports not so subtly point the finger at Kyrie Irving, more details on the behind-the-scenes strain are coming to light.

Ian Begley of SNY.tv reported some members of the Nets coaching staff were "frustrated" with Irving not being able to stay in the lineup consistently before having season-ending shoulder surgery. Irving was limited to 20 games, including a 25-game absence earlier this season that was shrouded in mystery.

If there was tension between Atkinson and Irving regarding his playing status, the deterioration of a relationship that seemingly never had a chance to get off the ground would make some sense.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.