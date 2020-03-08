SonicFox's Top Plays, Prize Money from Mortal Kombat Final Kombat 2020

Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

SonicFox and Joker are a match made in some comedically terrifying variant of heaven. Both can be a little awkward but embrace their cringe. Both have an artistic love for gore and violence. Both prefer eccentric outfits and have incredible, notorious (and maybe a little manic) laughs.

Most importantly, both are magnificent at what they do. And have won awards and become international sensations over the years because of it.

First, SonicFox won the IPS Season Finale 2 as the Joker in Injustice 2. Then they heard the villain was coming to Mortal Kombat 11 and were pretty...excited.

With a total prize pool of $100,000, the highly anticipated debut of Spawn's gameplay trailer and a stacked player pool, MK11's Final Kombat 2020 tournament was set to be a huge celebration of the fighting game community.

Fans were hype to see SonicFox's tournament debut as Joker as well as the continued arrival of the prodigal Ninjakilla.

Unfortunately, concern over COVID-19 spurred NetherRealm Studios to cancel live attendance for the weekend's festivities and refund all tickets.

Still, like all good stories, the show went on and the jester themselves, SonicFox, made sure the live stream was as entertaining as can be—starting things off by exhibiting some mercy in the day's first match.

Elsewhere, Ninjakilla made his mark by staving off near-death for a chance to get to the Winners Finals.

There, he exposed SonicFox's Joker and flung the iconic furry down into the Losers Finals—bringing us the most wholesome moment of the day as Ninjakilla's family celebrated the rookie's big moment.

In all likelihood, that may have been part of an elaborate, cinematic SonicFox plan as they tweeted (in what I can't help but read in the Joker's voice): "GAHHHH soo close!! Ninja is so strong! That was such a good match hahahaha! I will try to run it back!!"

Before you even had a chance to wonder if they were devolving into a Joker cosplay, Sonic had defeated Dragon and climbed back into a Grand Finals rematch against Ninjakilla.

In the end, SonicFox is SonicFox. Ninjakilla had an incredible tournament, but the Fox is a national treasure who just won $40,000 playing a character that nobody else thinks is that good simply because they enjoy that character's sense of humor.

What a legend.