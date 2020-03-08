Tim Hortons Brier 2020 Gold-Medal Match: Newfoundland vs Alberta Score, Reaction

Todd Korol/Getty Images

Brendan Bottcher came up just short.

Again.

Brad Gushue led Newfoundland and Labrador to a 7-3 victory over Bottcher's Alberta in Sunday's 2020 Tim Hortons Brier gold-medal match at the Leon's Centre in Kingston, Ontario. Bottcher has been in the last three gold-medal games at the annual event, only to lose them all.

He also fell in a matchup with Gushue in the 2018 final and lost to Kevin Koe in 2019.

"I want it bad," Bottcher said before the match, per Gregory Strong of the Canadian Press. "You don't know how many chances you're going to get in moments like this."

He earned a chance at such a moment by leading Alberta to an 11-1 record at the Tim Hortons Brier going into Sunday's gold-medal match. Alberta was the best team throughout the event and defeated Saskatchewan's Matt Dunstone in Saturday's 1-2 Page playoff game to reach Sunday's stage.

Newfoundland and Labrador also reached the final with a victory over Saskatchewan with a dramatic 7-6 victory in the semifinals to start Sunday's slate. Gushue's side earned a point in the 10th and final end after Saskatchewan tied the match with two points in the ninth end.

It picked up right where it left off for the gold-medal match with a point in the first end and three points to take a commanding lead in the third end.

Alberta cut the deficit to 4-2 with a point in the fourth end and tallied a double clear in the fifth end to remain within striking distance in the fifth end. However, Newfoundland and Labrador capitalized on a chance in the sixth end with another point to make it 5-2.

Bottcher's comeback chances faded even more in the eighth end when Gushue earned a point even though Alberta had the hammer.

A single point in the ninth end didn't do much to change Alberta's fortunes, and Newfoundland and Labrador finished the championship with another point in the final end.