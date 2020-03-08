Arnold Sports Festival Results 2020: Sunday Results, Highlights and Reaction

Themba Hadebe/Associated Press

The 2020 Arnold Sports Festival drew to a close in Columbus, Ohio.

Two of the marquee draws concluded Saturday. William Bonac won the Arnold Classic for the second time in three years, while Hafthor Bjornsson, who played Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane in Game of Thrones, prevailed in the Arnold Strongman Classic for the third time in a row.

Arnold Schwarzenegger also presented Triple H with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Sunday is traditionally reserved to let things wind down in Central Ohio. That was especially true this year after local officials barred spectators from some events and limited the schedule due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Arnold Fitness Expo was scrapped altogether.

The men's and women's amateur strongman finals went on as planned Sunday.

Here are the winners from the three divisions in each competition:

Women, lightweight: Camilla Fogagnolo

Women, middleweight: Melissa Peacock

Women, heavyweight: Hannah Linzay

Men, lightweight: Carl Sherry

Men, middleweight: Gary Piotrowski

Men, heavyweight: Evgenii Markov

The coronavirus undoubtedly cast a shadow over the Arnold Sports Festival as it has impacted a number of sporting events across the world. Those who traveled to Columbus were at least able to partake in the biggest annual showcases.