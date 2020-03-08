Arnold Palmer Invitational 2020: Tyrrell Hatton Earns 1st Career PGA Tour Win

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 8, 2020

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Tyrrell Hatton of England reacts to saving par on the 14th green during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by MasterCard at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 08, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Tyrrell Hatton captured the first PGA Tour victory of his career, outlasting Marc Leishman in the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club and Lodge on Sunday.

Hatton shot two over in the final round to finish at four under, one shot ahead of Leishman. He sank a three-foot par putt on No. 18 to seal the title.

          

Arnold Palmer Invitational Leaderboard

1. Tyrrell Hatton (-4)

2. Marc Leishman (-3)

3. Sungjae Im (-2)

4. Bryson DeChambeau (-1)

T5. Keith Mitchell (E)

T5. Joel Dahmen (E)

T5. Danny Lee (E)

T5. Rory McIlroy (E)

Full leaderboard is available at PGATour.com.

         

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Live Leaderboard: Arnold Palmer Invitational

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Live Leaderboard: Arnold Palmer Invitational

    Pga
    via Pga

    Tyrrell Hatton Leads After Round 3 of Arnold Palmer Invitational

    1. Tyrell Hatton (-6) T-2 Rory McIlroy (-4) T-2 Marc Leishman (-4)

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Tyrrell Hatton Leads After Round 3 of Arnold Palmer Invitational

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Tiger Skipping Players Championship

    Woods' agent: ‘Back just not ready. Nothing concerning, just not ready’

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Tiger Skipping Players Championship

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Notah Begay: Woods Feeling 'Ripple Effect' from Busy 2019

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Notah Begay: Woods Feeling 'Ripple Effect' from Busy 2019

    Golf Channel
    via Golf Channel