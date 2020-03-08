Arnold Palmer Invitational 2020: Tyrrell Hatton Earns 1st Career PGA Tour Win

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Tyrrell Hatton captured the first PGA Tour victory of his career, outlasting Marc Leishman in the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club and Lodge on Sunday.

Hatton shot two over in the final round to finish at four under, one shot ahead of Leishman. He sank a three-foot par putt on No. 18 to seal the title.

Arnold Palmer Invitational Leaderboard

1. Tyrrell Hatton (-4)

2. Marc Leishman (-3)

3. Sungjae Im (-2)

4. Bryson DeChambeau (-1)

T5. Keith Mitchell (E)

T5. Joel Dahmen (E)

T5. Danny Lee (E)

T5. Rory McIlroy (E)

