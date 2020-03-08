XFL 2020 Results: Cardale Jones Benched in Defenders' Week 5 Win vs. BattleHawks

XFL/Getty Images

Week 5 of the XFL season continued on Sunday, with two games on the slate: The DC Defenders taking on the St. Louis BattleHawks and the Los Angeles Wildcats hosting the Tampa Bay Vipers. Below, we'll break down those results and the top highlights from Sunday's action.

DC Defenders def. St. Louis BattleHawks, 15-6

The DC Defenders finally pulled the plug on the struggling Cardale Jones after just two passes and an interception on Sunday. No matter—Tyree Jackson was up to the task.

The Defenders' backup quarterback ended the team's two-game losing streak, finishing 9-of-14 for 64 yards and a touchdown pass in DC's 15-6 victory over the St. Louis BattleHawks (3-2).

Jackson added seven rushes for 32 yards in the winning effort, while Jhurell Pressley and Donnel Pumphrey combined to rush for 144 yards on 30 carries in the victory. Pressley led the way with 107 yards on the ground.

The Defenders (3-2) lived up to their name, allowing the BattleHawks to accumulated yardage (319 total yards) but preventing them from extending those drives for long, holding them to 4-of-16 on third-down conversions and 0-of-2 on fourth down.

That spoiled a strong game from St. Louis wideout L'Damian Washington, who finished with five receptions for 114 yards, including a beautiful over-the-shoulder snag.

Of course, while the game lacked fireworks, the fans managed to keep themselves entertained, building a rather epic beer snake throughout the stands:

Hey, nobody said the XFL was going to be a conventional viewing experience.