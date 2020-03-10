Early Winners and Losers of MLB's Biggest 2020 Spring Training Position Battles

0 of 10

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Now that Major League Baseball's spring training season is several weeks old, we have a solid idea of how the league's many position battles are shaping up.

We've come to update the early winners and losers of the 10 most heated competitions. These strictly concern would-be playoff contenders who will ultimately have to choose from an array of interesting players.

How players are performing in Cactus and Grapefruit League games was naturally our primary focus. But whereas some races have obvious winners and losers, others are harder to call and therefore have default winners and losers.

We'll start in the American League East and make our way to the National League West.