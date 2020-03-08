John Wall Expected to Make Full Recovery from Achilles Injury, Says Wizards GM

Nick Wass/Associated Press

John Wall hasn't played an NBA game since December 2018, but the Washington Wizards feel good about his recovery from a ruptured Achilles.

General manager Tommy Shepard provided an update on the point guard during Sunday's AMA session on Reddit:

"We're extremely pleased with John's condition right now, his participation throughout the rehab process has been fantastic. I've never seen him this motivated to make a full recovery. We see John scrimmage with the Go-Go, we see him at practice with the Wizards. And while the rust is still there, there's plenty of signs that point to a full recovery."

Despite Wall's progress, Shepard confirmed last month that he is not going to play at all in 2019-20.

"I think we have maintained that all along. We didn't plan on seeing him this year," he said in February, per Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington. "I think that's fair to John, to manage the expectations for him."



