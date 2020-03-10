The Top NBA Prospects to Watch in CBB Major-Conference Tournaments

0 of 10

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

College basketball's regular season is over, and major-conference tournaments are taking place this week. With that, NBA teams are ramping up their prep for June's draft. The conference tournaments and the NCAA tournament are college prospects' last chance to impress scouts and improve their standing.

This year's NBA draft class is widely projected to be one of the weaker ones in recent memory. There's no Zion Williamson-type sure-thing prospect. Georgia's Anthony Edwards is commonly seen as the No. 1 overall pick, but even he isn't a slam dunk to be a star at the NBA level. And a couple of the top American prospects—LaMelo Ball and RJ Hampton—are playing overseas rather than in college.

Those watching the conference tournaments and the NCAA tournament this year with an eye on the NBA draft will be mostly scouting for future role players and diamonds in the rough rather than foundational stars. Here are some of the names to keep an eye on over the next week and beyond.