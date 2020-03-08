Real Madrid Castilla Criticised by Opponents After Playing Big-Money Signings

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Segunda Division B club Coruxo have hit out at Real Madrid's reserve team, Castilla, over Los Blancos' use of their big-money signings on a regular basis.

Per AS, Coruxo took to Twitter after Reinier, who cost Real €30 million in January, scored a brace in a 4-0 win on Saturday.

Responding to a highlight package of the youngster, they said: "All [the rest] of the 80 clubs in our division [of four, 20-team groups] don't have that much money between us. And let's not forget that two weeks ago, Rodrygo, who cost 54 million [sic], got Castilla out of a tight spot late on against the bottom team in the table."

The Segunda Division B is the third level of Spanish domestic football, after La Liga and the Segunda Division. It's made up of a mix of small clubs and reserve teams across four groups. Castilla currently sit outside of the play-off spots in Group 1, in seventh place.

Coruxo are fifth, so there were plenty of promotion hopes riding on Saturday's clash. Los Blancos shared the full match replay on YouTube:

Real frequently use their reserve team to play their high-profile signings from South America, giving them the chance to adapt to their new surroundings away from the bright lights of the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Rodrygo, a €40 million signing, helped the team to a win over San Sebastian de los Reyes two weeks ago, and €45 million Vinicius Jr. has also played plenty of minutes for the side.

Martin Odegaard and Federico Valverde also took their first senior steps with the team. The former is now starring on loan at Real Sociedad, while the latter is in the midst of a breakout campaign with Los Blancos.

Real's hopes for Reinier are just as high, and the Brazilian has made a bright start for Castilla:

Per AS, the 18-year-old will spend the rest of the season with Castilla, and his great form is bad news for the rest of the division. Rodrygo has also mostly featured for the reserves and seems likely to see out the 2019-20 campaign in the Segunda Division B.