LA Marathon 2020 Results: Men's and Women's Top Finishers

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Bayelign Teshager and Margaret Muriuki took home first place in their respective divisions at the 2020 Los Angeles Marathon.

Elisha Barno was the favorite in the men's field entering Sunday after winning this event in both 2017 and 2019, while Weldon Kirui had won in 2016 and 2018.

However, Teshager shocked the big names by coming through with a first-place finish in just over two hours and 26 minutes:

According to Scott Reid of the Orange County Register, the 19-year-old was making his marathon debut but had little trouble defeating more seasoned runners.

The Ethiopian finished about 17 seconds ahead of John Lagat in second place and 49 seconds ahead of Wilson Kwambai Chebet. The top six finishers in the division posted a better time than Barno's winning 2:11:46 time from 2019.

Barno ended in ninth place.

Men's Results

1. Bayelign Teshager (2:08:26)

2. John Lagat (2:08:43)

3. Wilson Kwambai Chebet (2:09:16)

4. Michael Chege (2:09:29)

5. Lani Rutto (2:10:06)

Women's Results

1. Margaret Muriuki (2:29:27)

2. Almaz Negede (2:32:28)

3. Jane Kibii (2:36:04)

4. Emily Gallin (2:36:04)

5. Grace Gonzales (2:50:08)

Full results available at the event's official site.

Muriuki seemingly had a much easier time getting through her race, winning the women's division in a time of two hours and 29 minutes, more than three minutes ahead of runner-up Almaz Negede.

It was effectively a wire-to-wire victory for the Kenyan, who averaged five minutes and 42 seconds per mile.

There was also some success from those who train in America, including Jane Kibii, Emily Gallin and Grace Gonzales. Gallin is a Malibu native who came in fourth in her local race.

The top finishers took home their share of the $100,000 purse, featuring even prize money for both men's and women's divisions. The two winners each earned $23,000 for their performances.

The Los Angeles Marathon is often one of the biggest races in the world, not only due to the city's population but also the scenic tour around Southern California.

The event begins at Dodgers Stadium and ends by the water in Santa Monica, featuring trips through Hollywood, Beverly Hills and the Riviera Country Club.

While there was some concern about the spread of the coronavirus with more than 25,000 entries to the race, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health recommended "social distancing" while keeping six feet between runners, per NBC Los Angeles.

Spectators were also told not to share food or water bottles.