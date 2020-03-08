Raheem Sterling: Man City Will Provide 'Massive Reaction' to Liverpool Title Win

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Raheem Sterling has said Liverpool can expect a "massive reaction" from Manchester City in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The Reds are three wins away from clinching their first title in 30 years. Ahead of Sunday's Manchester derby, Liverpool are a 25 points clear of City, albeit the leaders have played two games more.

Speaking ahead of the clash at Old Trafford, Sterling provided an honest assessment of City's form this term in conversation with Sky Sports, saying he expects them to be much improved next season:

"We have been slacking, we haven't kept our standards that we know we can keep to. From now to the end of the season we have to try and win every single game and whatever happens, happens. It's in Liverpool's hands and that's it.

"...We won the league twice in a row. Liverpool are winning, leading at this point in time. But I'm pretty sure that come the end of the season our boys will go away and come back again very hurt if they do pick up the league, and we will be up and running for next season for sure.

"[It will be] a massive reaction."

In the previous two campaigns, City have been almost flawless. In 2017-18, they accrued a record 100 points on their way to glory, while last season they accumulated 98 points, edging out Liverpool in a pulsating title race.

This term, City have dropped below those levels and allowed a rampant Reds team to pull clear months ago.

Liverpool are on course to eclipse City's 100-point haul. Squawka Football noted that Jurgen Klopp's side reached another landmark with their 2-1 win over Bournemouth on Saturday:

B/R Football put the Reds' form into context:

Given the standards Liverpool have set this campaign, it will be a big test for City to win back the title.

Pep Guardiola has a lot of exciting players in his squad, but David Silva will depart at the end of the campaign. Like Vincent Kompany in the previous summer, his departure is likely to leave a void of quality and leadership.

Sterling will also need to recapture his form. As Goal highlighted, having started the season in a brilliant groove, he's on a barren run:

From City's perspective, Sunday's showdown at Old Trafford would be a fine time for Sterling to rediscover his golden touch.

While any hopes of Premier League glory are gone for City, they will be keen to get one over on their local rivals and prolong their recent good form. Finishing this campaign with positivity will only be beneficial in their quest to recapture the title from Liverpool next season.