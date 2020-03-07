Coach K: Duke Walk-on Justin Robinson's Story Better Than ND's Rudy Ruettiger

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski thought Justin Robinson's performance in Saturday's 89-76 win over North Carolina was straight from the silver screen.

The Blue Devils senior, who walked on to the team in 2016, had 13 points and six rebounds.

"It's better than Rudy," Krzyzewski said after the game, per ESPN's David M. Hale. "It's almost like a movie. He's been outstanding, and hopefully he keeps it going."

Rudy told the story of Daniel "Rudy" Ruettiger, a walk-on at Notre Dame who eventually suited up for the Fighting Irish in 1975.

Whether Robinson's narrative matches up with that of Ruettiger, he's closing out his college career in style. The son of Hall of Famer David Robinson, he might be playing himself into Duke's regular rotation as Coach K prepares for the ACC tournament.

Between Vernon Carey Jr., Tre Jones and Cassius Stanley, Duke isn't lacking in star power, but an unsung hero such as Robinson could make a difference toward the Blue Devils' hopes of reaching the Final Four.