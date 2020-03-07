Tre Jones, No. 12 Duke Beat Cole Anthony, UNC to Sweep Rivalry Season Series

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Duke completed a season sweep of its biggest rival, beating North Carolina 89-76 at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday to wrap up the regular season.

The 12th-ranked Blue Devils not only clinched a share of the ACC title but also ensured the Tar Heels tied for the conference's worst record.

Duke had dropped three of its last four before beating North Carolina State on Monday. Head coach Mike Krzyzewski had a message for the team's skeptics after that win, telling reporters:

"It's amazing what people put out [on social media]. Really, if you're our fans, don't do that. Come on, man. These kids are 18 and 19 years old. You can question my coaching and what the hell. And when you do question it, by the way, just come into Cameron and look up in the ceiling and find out if you should question that. But don't do anything with our players. Just support them."

Krzyzewski is likely to feel similarly buoyant Saturday night after having one-upped North Carolina again.

Notable Performers

Tre Jones, G, Duke: 21 points, 11 assists, three rebounds, one steal, two blocks

Cassius Stanley, G, Duke: 19 points, six rebounds, one assist

Vernon Carey Jr., C, Duke: 25 points, 10 rebounds, one steal, one block

Cole Anthony, G, North Carolina: nine points, three assists, two rebounds, two steals

Garrison Brooks, F, North Carolina: 26 points, 13 rebounds, one steal

Armando Bacot, F, North Carolina: 13 points, 12 rebounds

Duke's Stars Step Up

Tre Jones and Cassius Stanley helped stretch the North Carolina defense, and Vernon Carey Jr. feasted inside when the Tar Heels had to guard the perimeter. When they collapsed the paint to counteract Carey, it allowed Jones and Stanley to have more space from long range.

That was largely the Blue Devils' offensive blueprint, and it worked to great effect.

The evening was an especially good showcase for Carey, who posted his 15th double-double of the season.

Stanley brought the fans to their feet with a thunderous two-handed jam but did his most damage from deep, hitting three of his five three-pointers.

Justin Robinson had a senior day to remember. His 13 points tied a career high, and he put on a show for his father, Hall of Famer David Robinson.

Robinson shot 4-of-6 from beyond the arc, and his three-pointer at the 4:29 mark of the second half put Duke ahead by 10 points and swung the momentum firmly in the direction of the home team.

Krzyzewski obviously wanted to defend his team after the NC State game, but his comments underscored how Duke hasn't necessarily met expectations this season. Coach K had to replace Zion Williamson, Cam Reddish and RJ Barrett but brought in another star-studded recruiting class.

This win illustrated how could Duke have the talent to reach its first Final Four since 2015.

Cole Anthony Closes Regular Season with Uneven Performance

As the game tipped off, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman tweeted Cole Anthony potentially stood to gain a lot in terms of his NBA draft stock. Wasserman projected Anthony to be the No. 5 overall pick in his most recent mock draft.

In what was potentially his last game against Duke, the freshman didn't go out on a high note. He struggled both to find his jumper and facilitate the rest of the offense.

Anthony won't tumble down draft boards as a result of Saturday's game, but his status as a possible top-five pick is far from assured.

Duke couldn't build a significant lead on the Tar Heels thanks in large part to the work inside by Garrison Brooks and Armando Bacot. They combined for 14 offensive rebounds, eclipsing Duke's output as a team (10).

Carolina's hopes of a comeback took a hit when Bacot picked up his fourth foul with 12:31 left in the second half.

The freshman forward returned with 5:58 remaining, but his foul situation meant he almost had one hand tied behind his back as he guarded Carey. He couldn't stem the tide as the Blue Devils pulled away late.

What's Next?

Both schools will look toward the ACC tournament, which tips off Tuesday in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Tar Heels' run of nine straight NCAA tournament appearances will end unless they make an ACC title run. The Blue Devils' performance in Greensboro will help determine their seed in the Big Dance.