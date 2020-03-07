Kentucky's Ashton Hagans Won't Play vs. Florida, Out for Personal Reasons

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Kentucky will have to play Saturday's regular-season finale against Florida without Ashton Hagans.

Hagans and head coach John Calipari announced on Twitter the sophomore guard will be out for personal reasons:

Hagans has struggled recently, including a 2-of-13 shooting performance in a 73-66 win over Auburn on Feb. 29.

Things seemed to get heated for the Wildcats in the second half of Tuesday's 81-73 loss to Tennessee. Jerry Tipton of the Lexington Herald Leader noted Hagans and Nick Richards exchanged words late in the game.

"Heat of the moment, some of that stuff," Calipari told reporters at a news conference Friday. "When you coach young kids, this is what pops out sometimes. And you won't believe this: I get emotional, so I don't mind when other people get emotional. I get it."

Expectations were high for Hagans this season after his solid freshman campaign. He averaged 7.7 points and 4.3 assists per game and shot 46.7 percent in 2018-19.

The Georgia native is averaging 11.5 points and 6.4 assists per game this season, but his field-goal percentage has dropped to 40.4 in 30 games.

Kentucky (24-6, 14-3) has already wrapped up the SEC regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.