Nets Rumors: 'Some of the Players' Wanted Kenny Atkinson Gone Prior to Firing

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets' decision to part ways with head coach Kenny Atkinson on Saturday was supported by at least some of the players in the locker room.

According to Anthony Puccio of Nets Daily, a source said, "[Some] of the players wanted him gone," with regard to Atkinson.

Per ESPN, Nets general manager Sean Marks released the following statement Saturday to explain the decision:

"After discussions with Kenny about the progress of the season, we mutually agreed that a coaching change would be in the best interest of the team. This was an extremely difficult decision, however the organization believes it is one that is necessary at this time. Kenny was instrumental in developing our players and building the identity and culture we have become known for over these past four seasons. The foundation he helped put into place here is one that we will continue to build on in the coming seasons."

The Nets are just 28-34 this season, and in parts of four seasons as Brooklyn's head coach, Atkinson went 118-190 with one playoff appearance.

SNY's Ian Begley noted that some Nets players felt Atkinson "lost some of the locker room recently." Begley also added that Kevin Durant's manager, Rich Kleiman, is a big fan of Mark Jackson, which could make him a candidate for the vacant position.

Per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, owner Joe Tsai ultimately made the decision to fire Atkinson after consulting with players.

Although this season has been something of a struggle for the Nets after going 42-40 and reaching the playoffs last season, they are still in decent position for a postseason berth, as they are seventh in the Eastern Conference and own a five-game lead over the ninth-place Washington Wizards.

Atkinson was dealt a tough hand this season despite the signing of a pair of superstars in Durant and Kyrie Irving during the offseason. Durant has missed the entire season because of a torn Achilles, and Irving recently underwent season-ending shoulder surgery after appearing in just 20 games.

Since Atkinson was without the team's two biggest stars for essentially the entire season and D'Angelo Russell was traded to the Golden State Warriors in order to land Durant, he was forced to lean heavily on the likes of Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert, Joe Harris and Jarrett Allen.

While that group has likely played well enough to get the Nets into the playoffs, it is clear that they need Durant and Irving in order to be true contenders in the Eastern Conference.

Provided both KD and Kyrie are healthy next season, the Nets should be a major factor, but they will be under new leadership after Atkinson was unable to develop Brooklyn into anything more than a low-level playoff team during his four years at the helm.

Jacque Vaughn will take over for Atkinson on an interim basis, although it is unclear if there are plans in place for him to be the full-time head coach moving forward.

In parts of three seasons as head coach of the Orlando Magic from 2012-13 through 2014-15, Vaughn went just 58-158 and never managed to guide them to the playoffs.

The Nets' head coaching position figures to be a highly sought-after job during the offseason given the presence of Durant and Irving, and there will be a lot of pressure on Marks to find the right person to utilize the talent on the roster.