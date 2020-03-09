Ranking the Top RBs on the 2020 NFL Free-Agent Market

0 of 10

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Running back is again one of the most perplexing positions heading into NFL free agency.

The supposed devaluation of the position mixes oddly with some of the big contracts doled out. Austin Ekeler, who would've landed as a top-five back here, just received a four-year extension worth $24.5 million with the Los Angeles Chargers, landing him among the top 10 in average at his position.

Ekeler is the poster child for the high end of running back rankings—he's just 24 years old, and he's not only an efficient rusher, but he's also an elite receiver out of the backfield.

Restricted free agents like Kareem Hunt, Matt Breida and Jonathan Williams could land on new teams this offseason, but it's not a likely outcome. Let's rank the remaining unrestricted free agents based on a combination of factors including age, versatility and projected contract value, among others.