Jurgen Klopp Says Andy Robertson 'Will Be Fine' for Atletico Madrid UCL 2nd Leg

Andy Robertson will play no part in Liverpool's Premier League game against Bournemouth on Saturday, but the left-back will be fit for UEFA Champions League duty.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed to BT Sport (h/t Chris Shaw of the club's official website) the Scotland international was left out of the squad to face the Cherries at Anfield with the second leg against Atletico Madrid in mind:

"He would have started today but then he felt (something) slightly. But it’s all good, it will be fine for Wednesday. But not for today. So we didn’t want to have him on the bench and see Robbo and think, 'Maybe we can bring you (on).' It wouldn’t make sense today. That’s the reason, and he will be fine."

Utility midfield man Milner replaced Robertson in Saturday's lineup, but the latter's pace and eye for an assist will be crucial if the holders are going to overturn a 1-0 aggregate deficit against Atleti on Wednesday.

Klopp's caution regarding one of his most important players is understandable and perhaps reflects the recent setbacks in Liverpool's otherwise awesome season.

Defeat in the Spanish capital began a run of three losses in four matches across all competitions. Those included losing 3-0 away to struggling Watford, a result that ended Liverpool's 44-match unbeaten run in England's top flight and the chance to match Arsenal's 2003-04 'Invincibles.'

Any dreams about winning a treble and equalling the achievements of Manchester United's 1998/99 vintage were wrecked by Tuesday's 2-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the 2020 FA Cup fifth round.

Now Liverpool's focus is firmly on not only wrapping up a first domestic league title since 1990, but also on defending the European silverware won last season.

The first part of the equation should be simple enough, since Robertson and Co. have a 22-point lead over Manchester City. It's surely an insurmountable advantage, even if the Citizens have played a game less.

Europe represents the tougher challenge, with Atletico notoriously difficult to break down. It's a trait that left Klopp frustrated during the first leg:

Robertson's quality deliveries could make the difference in the return fixture, since the former Hull City man has created seven goals domestically this season. Even though he doesn't have a Champions League assist to his credit so far this term, Robertson forms a deadly duo with fellow full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The pair represent the creative heartbeat of Klopp's team, and when they are kept quiet, Liverpool usually struggle:

Protecting his prized assets and taking advantage of the healthy lead Liverpool own in the league is smart squad management from Klopp. It will help refresh a core group that's appeared jaded in recent weeks and could be the catalyst for more European glory.