Who Are the Biggest Trade Targets of the 2020 NFL Offseason?

A recent NFL trend has seen teams move players in the last year of their contract. This way, teams don't have to wait for a compensatory pick for a player they know will leave in a year. A perfect example of this was the when Jets dealt Leonard Williams at the trade deadline last season to the Giants for a 2020 third-round pick and a 2021 Day 3 selection.

One player who could be moved in a similar fashion is Falcons safety Keanu Neal. The 24-year-old is set to become a free agent in 2021, but he has played four games over the last two seasons because of injuries. While he is a game-changer when healthy, the Falcons can't rely on him any longer and need to dramatically upgrade their defense.

But for teams that are looking for cheap safety play, a Day 3 pick might land Neal. The Dallas Cowboys could use a physical strong safety, but they may not use their cap space or premium picks to address that need. Still, he would be an instant upgrade over Jeff Heath and would give them more speed and athleticism in the secondary.

Another potential fit is the Houston Texans, who don't mind trading picks for proven players. While they don't have a ton of draft picks this year, they could flip a Day 3 selection for a safety who could almost function as a nickel linebacker on passing downs.

Look for Neal to be an under-the-radar name on the trading block—not only throughout the offseason but potentially all the way to the 2020 trade deadline.