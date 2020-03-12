Who Are the Biggest Trade Targets of the 2020 NFL Offseason?March 12, 2020
Over the last few seasons, NFL franchises have seemingly become more open to trading big-name players. Last offseason, we saw stars such as Odell Beckham Jr., Jadeveon Clowney and Frank Clark switch teams. And with franchises always paying attention to their cap space and draft capital, it won't be surprising to see more stars traded this offseason.
Several notable players are in the final year of their contract, and their organizations would prefer to get a draft pick or two before they leave via free agency. Other players could be moved for cap reasons or because of a clunky fit with a new coaching staff.
Here are some of the top trade targets as we approach the new league year, which opens March 18.
RB Le'Veon Bell, Jets
From the moment Le'Veon Bell signed with the New York Jets in 2019, he didn't look like a great fit in head coach Adam Gase's offense. After sitting out the entire 2018 season because of a contract dispute with the Steelers, Bell had the worst year of his career, averaging 3.2 yards per rush on 245 carries. He scored just four touchdowns on 311 touches and rarely created chunk plays.
At the end of the season, general manager Joe Douglas said the team would entertain trade offers for Bell, per the New York Post's Brian Costello. But what could the Jets receive for the 28-year-old? Probably not much, as Bell's four-year, $52.5 million deal makes him one of the NFL's highest-paid running backs, and he has significant guaranteed money left on his deal.
However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have struggled to find an every-down running back, would make sense. The team has $85 million in cap space (fourth-most), and Bruce Arians' pass-happy offense—where the running back usually faces light boxes—makes for a nice fit.
The New England Patriots could also show interest, as Bell could help lure Tom Brady back to Foxborough. Bell seems like the perfect New England running back because of his versatility, though it's a long shot that New York would trade him within the AFC East.
WR Alshon Jeffery, Eagles
When it comes to handing out contracts, Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is one of the best from a team standpoint. But one of his rare misses was Alshon Jeffery, who signed a four-year, $52 million deal in December 2017. Since his extension, he has totaled 108 receptions for 1,333 yards and 10 touchdowns (23 games) despite being paid like one of football's top receivers.
What makes Jeffery, 30, a potential trade target are his upcoming cap hits of $15.6 million in 2020 and $18.5 million in 2021. Releasing him wouldn't give the Eagles any cap relief, as it would cost them $10.7 million to move on this offseason.
This could be more of a salary dump than anything else. Would the Miami Dolphins, who have $93.7 million in cap space, take on Jeffery's contract along with a draft pick? That would seem like a wise move for a rebuilding franchise, as it could use the player and pick to help build up the rest of the roster.
Another potential destination is the Indianapolis Colts, who could absorb his salary into their $86.1 million in cap space and pair him with T.Y. Hilton. In addition, Jeffery had a good year under Colts head coach Frank Reich, as he was the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia during its 2017 Super Bowl run. And considering the team swung and missed on Devin Funchess last offseason, it has a need.
TE Vance McDonald, Steelers
It's no secret that the Steelers don't have cap space entering the 2020 offseason, as they sit last in the league in that area, over by $2.2 million. That doesn't even account for Bud Dupree's salary, as the team is expected to place the franchise tag on the edge-rusher, according to Jenna Laine of ESPN.
One way Pittsburgh could free cap space is by trading a few proven veterans. Tight end Vance McDonald, who is set to account for nearly $14 million over the next two seasons, fits that bill.
McDonald, 29, had a down year in 2019, catching just 38 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns. However, Ben Roethlisberger missed most of the year with an elbow injury, and McDonald has proved what he can do with consistent quarterback play.
Teams with cap space and a need at tight end could be interested in absorbing McDonald's contract for a late-Day 3 pick. Consider the Colts and Redskins potential trade partners, as each team has a massive amount of cap space (each is in the top 10). Both teams could use a target in the middle of the field, and when he is right, McDonald is one of the NFL's few complete tight ends.
If the Steelers can't work out a trade for McDonald, don't be surprised if he is one of the team's cap casualties in March.
DE Yannick Ngakoue, Jaguars
It's been a recent trend for NFL teams to franchise-tag defenders and trade them for draft assets. Last year, we saw three edge-rushers in Clowney, Clark and Dee Ford all traded after being tagged. That could happen again with Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the possibility after the star defensive end tweeted he was no longer interested in signing a long-term deal with the Jaguars. A third-round pick in 2016, Ngakoue has recorded at least eight sacks in every season of his four-year NFL career. In 2019, he recorded 15 quarterback hits, eight sacks and four forced fumbles.
If the Jaguars move Ngakoue this offseason, look for teams with cap space and draft picks to come calling. One franchise that instantly comes to mind is the Jets, who have four picks inside the top 80. And with a big need on the edge, they could flip one of their Day 2 selections for the right to sign the soon-to-be 25-year-old defensive end.
A number of other teams could enter the Ngakoue sweepstakes, too, so look for the impending free agent to be tagged and moved sometime before the April 23 draft.
RB David Johnson, Cardinals
David Johnson of the Arizona Cardinals is another running back who could be on his way out. After a massive 2016 season in which he gained 2,118 yards from scrimmage, Johnson had a combined 2,191 yards over the last three seasons, as he has dealt with injuries and being benched in favor of Kenyan Drake in 2019.
The Cardinals would love to bring back Drake in free agency, per Darren Urban of the team's official site, but that could be difficult given Johnson's salary.
His cap numbers for the next two years are $14.1 million for 2020 and $12 million in 2021. While the 28-year-old only carries a $3 million dead cap hit after this season, it still may be difficult for the team to move him. According to Rapoport, the Cardinals could send away a pick and Johnson to gain cap space, which would allow the team to keep Drake, who is the better fit.
But finding a home for Johnson may be difficult. He did have his best season under Bruce Arians, who is now the coach of the Buccaneers. Considering Tampa's lack of running back talent, Johnson would make sense on that offense, given his receiving ability and overall athleticism. The Bucs also have $85 million in cap space, so they could absorb Johnson's contract.
SS Keanu Neal, Falcons
A recent NFL trend has seen teams move players in the last year of their contract. This way, teams don't have to wait for a compensatory pick for a player they know will leave in a year. A perfect example of this was the when Jets dealt Leonard Williams at the trade deadline last season to the Giants for a 2020 third-round pick and a 2021 Day 3 selection.
One player who could be moved in a similar fashion is Falcons safety Keanu Neal. The 24-year-old is set to become a free agent in 2021, but he has played four games over the last two seasons because of injuries. While he is a game-changer when healthy, the Falcons can't rely on him any longer and need to dramatically upgrade their defense.
But for teams that are looking for cheap safety play, a Day 3 pick might land Neal. The Dallas Cowboys could use a physical strong safety, but they may not use their cap space or premium picks to address that need. Still, he would be an instant upgrade over Jeff Heath and would give them more speed and athleticism in the secondary.
Another potential fit is the Houston Texans, who don't mind trading picks for proven players. While they don't have a ton of draft picks this year, they could flip a Day 3 selection for a safety who could almost function as a nickel linebacker on passing downs.
Look for Neal to be an under-the-radar name on the trading block—not only throughout the offseason but potentially all the way to the 2020 trade deadline.
OT Trent Williams, Redskins
We are getting closer to Trent Williams' final days in Washington, as the Redskins have allowed the Pro Bowl tackle to seek a trade, per ESPN's Dianna Russini. Washington talked to other teams regarding the 31-year-old at the trade deadline last October, specifically the Cleveland Browns, but couldn't move him after his eight-week holdout over a medical grievance with team doctors.
But since Washington owns just two picks in the first three rounds of April's draft, it may move Williams now for more draft capital.
Several teams have and will continue to express interest in the 31-year-old Williams, per Rapoport, but keep an eye on the Browns and Jets as two likely destinations. Cleveland has a big hole at left tackle and has four picks inside the top 90. The Browns could easily flip pick No. 41 for Williams, one of the NFL's best tackles.
The Jets are another likely destination for a lot of the same reasons. They need someone to protect Sam Darnold's blind side and have four picks inside of the top 80 to get a deal done.
Considering the cap space both sides have (each is among the top 11), they can absorb Williams' $12.5 million for 2020—though he's seeking a lucrative long-term deal, per NBC Sports' Julie Donaldson. He would fill their biggest need, and they wouldn't need to give up their first-round pick.
With so many teams in need of offensive line help, the seven-time Pro Bowl tackle should have a strong market.
QB Cam Newton, Panthers
Cam Newton is potentially the biggest name on the trading block. While new Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has said all the right things regarding his franchise quarterback, a trade wouldn't be surprising.
Newton, 30, played just two games in 2019 as he dealt with a shoulder injury and a broken foot that required surgery. His play has dropped off significantly since his 2015 MVP season, as he's completed only 59.6 percent of his passes and has a passer rating of only 82.6 in that stretch.
The 2011 No. 1 overall pick's contract is set to expire after 2020, and he has no guaranteed money left on his deal, which makes him easy to trade.
The most obvious destination is the Chicago Bears, who need someone to compete with the struggling Mitchell Trubisky. But Matt Nagy's system relies on getting rid of the ball accurately in the short to intermediate parts of the field, which raises questions about a fit.
Could the Los Angeles Chargers take a gamble on Newton after letting Philip Rivers walk? With Tyrod Taylor listed as the team's starting quarterback, Newton wouldn't be a big risk, and he could even be a bridge to a new franchise quarterback if needed.
Washington is also a possibility, where he'd rejoin his former head coach, Ron Rivera. Dwayne Haskins is likely the future there, but Newton could serve as a high-end insurance policy. Considering how well Newton played under Rivera, that can't be ruled out.
Newton may not be long for Carolina, despite Rapoport's report that the Panthers will move forward with him, but until the team gives him a contract extension or trades him, expect the situation to produce a lot of chatter.
Salary-cap info via Spotrac.