Spike Lee Reportedly Viewed 'Differently' at MSG After Supporting Charles Oakley

Director Spike Lee has been a regular fixture on the sideline at New York Knicks games for decades. He is by every measure a Knicks superfan.

But Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported Friday that, per a source, Lee has been "looked at differently" by the organization after he publicly supported Charles Oakley in 2017 after the former player was arrested and taken out of Madison Square Garden in handcuffs.

It's unclear if that reported discord played a factor in Knicks security stopping Lee while he was trying to enter the MSG court from an employee entrance, the door he said he's been using for 20 years. Lee said he was confronted by security after exiting the elevator after he already had his ticket scanned.

"I'm being harassed by James Dolan, and I don't know why," he said on ESPN's First Take, per Andy Clayton of the Daily News.

"Security is waiting for me like I just stole something out of Macy's or something," Lee said, per Bondy. "This comes from the top."

The Knicks countered with a statement: "The idea that Spike Lee is a victim because we have repeatedly asked him to not use our employee entrance and instead use a dedicated VIP entrance—which is used by every other celebrity who enters The Garden—is laughable."

Lee said he and Dolan didn't clear the air. He said he told the Knicks owner, per Clayton: "I don't want to talk about nothing. I've been coming through this entrance for 20 years."

Based on public reaction, the incident has not reflected well on Dolan and the Knicks:

In 2017, Lee took issue with Dolan referring to Oakley as an alcoholic, and he wore Oakley's jersey to a game after his arrest. He also spoke publicly in support of Oakley, per Bondy:

"My wife went to UVA law school. She told me that's defamation, potential defamation of character. And UVA is one of the best law schools. She told me that. I mean, how can you say somebody is an alcoholic? You just can't, in my opinion. And even if the person was, why would you say that? I don't know why you would say that. All I can do is wear my jersey."

Lee told First Take he won't attend any more Knicks games this season.