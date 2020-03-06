Report: NBA Tells Teams to Prepare to Play Without Fans in Coronavirus Memo

Report: NBA Tells Teams to Prepare to Play Without Fans in Coronavirus MemoMarch 7, 2020
The NBA may soon be directly affected by concerns over the coronavirus.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium and Marc Stein of the New York Times, the league has reached out to teams regarding the possibility of playing games without fans and media in attendance:
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Postponing or canceling any game due to the coronavirus is a league office decision but the NBA, sources say, has notified teams to start "developing" contingency plans in case "it were to become necessary to play a game with only essential staff present" -- no fans, media, etc
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Report: Clippers Signing Joakim Noah
Free-agent center is expected to join Clippers next week on 10-day contract