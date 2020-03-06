Report: NBA Tells Teams to Prepare to Play Without Fans in Coronavirus Memo

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 7, 2020

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver unveils the NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award during a news conference Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks/Associated Press

The NBA may soon be directly affected by concerns over the coronavirus.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium and Marc Stein of the New York Times, the league has reached out to teams regarding the possibility of playing games without fans and media in attendance:

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Clippers Signing Joakim Noah

    Free-agent center is expected to join Clippers next week on 10-day contract

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Clippers Signing Joakim Noah

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Inside LeBron's Case for MVP 🏆

    @EricPincus makes his case for LeBron over Giannis

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Inside LeBron's Case for MVP 🏆

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Can Dion Waiters Really Help the Lakers?

    Despite all the drama this year, he could make an impact

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Can Dion Waiters Really Help the Lakers?

    Mo Dakhil
    via Bleacher Report

    Buy Sold-Out Jerseys 👀

    We just restocked our limited edition NBA Remix merch after they sold out again. Tap to cop ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Buy Sold-Out Jerseys 👀

    brshopamex
    via brshopamex