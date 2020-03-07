LeBron James Dominates, Hits 34K Career Points as Lakers Beat Giannis, Bucks

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

A potential preview of the 2020 NBA Finals saw the Los Angeles Lakers defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 113-103 at Staples Center on Friday. In the process, L.A. became the first team in the Western Conference to clinch a playoff spot and will return to the postseason for the first time since 2013.

The top two teams in their respective conferences met for the second and final time in the regular season. The Bucks notched a seven-point victory in Milwaukee back in mid-December. Neither team has changed much since, with both making minor tweaks to their rosters ahead of the playoffs.

Los Angeles (48-13) added Markieff Morris and Dion Waiters, while the Bucks (53-10) brought in forward Marvin Williams after he was bought out in Charlotte.

Friday also saw the top two MVP candidates facing off, with LeBron James (25.4 points, 10.7 assists, 7.8 rebounds per game) against Giannis Antetokounmpo (29.6 points, 13.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists per game).

The last time the two met, James notched a triple-double, while Giannis tallied 34 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

On Friday, James reached another career milestone, surpassing 34,000 career points to bring his all-time total to 34,030.

Notable Performers

LeBron James, SF, Lakers: 37 points, eight rebounds, eight assists

Anthony Davis, PF, Lakers: 30 points, nine rebounds, two blocks

Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF, Bucks: 32 points, 11 rebounds, six assists

Donte DiVincenzo, SG, Bucks: 17 points, four assists, three rebounds

LeBron Outduels Giannis in Rematch

If Milwaukee's coaching staff was looking to see how a motivated Giannis would match up against James, they likely weren't too thrilled by the outcome.

Each time the two found each other alone, James got the best of the reigning MVP.

It happened when the King put his back to the basket and used his post game to bully his way into the paint. And when James was isolated on the wing, blowing right past Giannis—and three other Bucks—to get to the cup. And when James needed to pull up on a jumper, and Giannis gave him the space to do it.

The Staples Center crowd immediately rose to its feet each time James keyed in on Giannis.

The bruising nature of the game made it feel like a playoff series matchup, and even though the focus was on the MVP candidates, James made it clear his mind wasn't singularly focused on that matchup.

"For me, it's never about the individual challenge or individual game, it's about the team," James said on the court after the win. "Now, you do take the challenge anytime you're going against anybody at the level of Giannis or anyone else on the floor. But you also have to have your mind in the game and not make it personal."

At the beginning of the contest, the Lakers didn't appear as though they'd be defeating the team with the best record in the NBA by double digits. Davis picked up three fouls early in the first half, and the two teams entered the break tied at 48 thanks to a combined 10-of-44 shooting from behind the arc.

As ugly as it was, it made what came next all the more impressive.

Down by five near the beginning of the third quarter, the Lakers took control and went on an 18-0 run and stretched their lead to 15 with a little under two minutes remaining in the frame.

It certainly frustrated Giannis, who struggled in transition and in the paint as L.A. worked to make sure he couldn't break free and find a mismatch.

The Lakers could've delivered a crucial blow to the Bucks early in the fourth quarter with Giannis on the bench, but some errant play by Rajon Rondo stopped the Lakers' momentum and allowed Milwaukee to creep back to within single digits.

Even then, it never got closer than a two-possession game. When Giannis threw up a three in transition near the end of regulation, it felt more like a prayer than playmaking. For the 20th time this season, Los Angeles pulled out a victory after James scored 30 or more points.

