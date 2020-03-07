Heavy Machinery's Huge Performance, nWo Speaks, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Friday's edition of SmackDown was the final stop before WWE Elimination Chamber 2020. In order to build that card, most of the show was dedicated to a tag team gauntlet match to determine the last team to enter the Chamber.

Heavy Machinery pulled off an impressive performance against a stacked field, including pinning SmackDown tag team champions The Miz and John Morrison, The Usos and The New Day.

The New World Order appeared on A Moment of Bliss to celebrate the group's WWE Hall of Fame induction. Sami Zayn interrupted to put himself, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakmura over before Braun Strowman ruined their fun.

Bayley and Sasha Banks continued a dominant run together on SmackDown by putting down the biggest challengers to the SmackDown Women's Championship, Naomi and Lacey Evans.

Sheamus continued to dominate the two men willing to step up to him by Brogue Kicking Apollo Crews out of a match following his refusal to take Shorty G's help.

The night was all about building momentum to Elimination Chamber on Sunday and WrestleMania in April, and many moments made lasting impacts.