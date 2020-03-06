NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts Stepping Down After 6 Years

David Dow/Getty Images

Michele Roberts, the first woman to hold the title of executive director for one of the top four North American professional sports players unions, is retiring.

Roberts, 63, has served as the head of the National Basketball Players Association since 2014, receiving near-unanimous confirmation by the union in replacing former director Billy Hunter. According to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania, the NBPA has begun its search for her successor.

"For the past six years, I have greatly enjoyed and continue to enjoy leading the NBPA and am proud of all we have been able to accomplish," Roberts said.

Despite being re-elected to serve a four-year term in 2018, Roberts is stepping down two years shy of her end date and ahead of the next round of collective bargaining negotiations.

The current CBA runs through the 2023-24 season, but both sides can agree to opt out after 2022-23. The impending bargaining sessions will likely remain at the forefront of the NBPA's search for Roberts' replacement.

During her tenure, Roberts worked to reestablish trust between the executive staff and players after Hunter was fired because of concerns about his business practices. That put her in the position of healing wounds within the union as well as making strides with the league on a number of player initiatives—a balance Roberts detailed to ESPN's Tim MacMahon shortly after her re-election in 2018:

"I understood and did not quibble with the reality that I had to create a system that allowed them to really believe that I and the team we assembled were going to be interested in one priority and one priority only, and that is the best interest of the players.

"I think we've done very well. It did not happen overnight. The players did not necessarily believe they could trust me or our team until we demonstrated that we were worthy of it and that we were as passionate about them having control of their union as they were. It's been miraculously four years, but it doesn't seem like it and doesn't feel like it. But I do think that we've turned a corner. We're not done, but we are at a place that I'm proud of the work that we do for the players."

As executive director, Roberts led the NBPA through CBA negotiations in 2016 and the creation of mental health actions for players as well as social justice campaigns in the league.

NBPA President Chris Paul noted the union is looking to build on Roberts' work.

"As with any organization, a strong succession plan is critical to continuing our success," Paul said. "Building on lessons from previous transitions, we are grateful for Michele's leadership in facilitating the Union's next chapter, at a time when the Union is strong and unified before the next round of CBA negotiations."