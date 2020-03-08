Each MLB Team's Top Prospect Making Early Waves in 2020 Spring Training

Each MLB Team's Top Prospect Making Early Waves in 2020 Spring TrainingMarch 8, 2020
For veteran players, Major League Baseball spring training is equal parts preparation for the regular season and a good excuse to go golfing.
For the game's up-and-coming players, it's more like a showcase.
Apropos of this, we've highlighted one prospect for every team who's stood out during spring training. Some have reinforced their already strong standing in their clubs' future plans. Others have at least put themselves on the radar in that regard.
We'll go division by division, starting in the American League East and ending in the National League West.
Note: For reference, we've included each player's rank among his team's top prospects, according to MLB.com.
American League East
Baltimore Orioles: 2B Rylan Bannon (No. 18)
The Baltimore Orioles had nothing but rave reviews for catcher Adley Rutschman, who was in camp with them less than a year after they drafted him No. 1 overall in 2019. Yet he was never going to make Baltimore's Opening Day roster, and he's since been reassigned to minor league camp.
Meanwhile, Rylan Bannon has greeted his third spring with the Orioles with four hits (including a home run) in 12 at-bats, plus three walks. After making it to Triple-A in 2019, he should see major league action in 2020 sooner rather than later.
Boston Red Sox: OF Jarren Duran (No. 8)
Mookie Betts is gone, and Alex Verdugo won't fill those shoes until his bad back is better. So the Boston Red Sox sorely needed some kind of bright spot to emerge in their outfield this spring.
Jarren Duran has answered the call by hitting .316/.409/.579 in 10 games. He's primarily known for his world-class speed, yet he teased impressive power with an opposite-field home run on February 26. If there's more where that came from, the 23-year-old might find his way to the majors this season.
New York Yankees: RHP Clarke Schmidt (No. 2)
Just as the Red Sox needed one for their outfield, the New York Yankees needed a dash of hope for their starting rotation after Luis Severino was lost for the season to Tommy John surgery in late February. Enter Clarke Schmidt, who's come through with a 1.80 ERA and six strikeouts in five innings this spring.
Because Schmidt, 24, has only made three starts at Double-A, he's likely a long shot to crack the Yankees' Opening Day rotation. But with three above-average pitches (fastball, curveball and changeup) and decent control, he has the goods to rise fast during the regular season.
Tampa Bay Rays: OF Randy Arozarena (No. 17)
Though veteran slugger Jose Martinez was technically the headliner, Randy Arozarena was arguably the most interesting part of the four-player trade that the Tampa Bay Rays and St. Louis Cardinals struck in January. He was, after all, coming off a superb .344/.431/.571 slash line at Double-A and Triple-A in 2019.
This spring, Arozarena has pulled off the improbable act of living up to that performance with an otherworldly .533/.708/.733 line in 10 games. He's looking up at a crowded outfield, but it's clear the Rays will have to make room for the 25-year-old at some point.
Toronto Blue Jays: RHP Nate Pearson (No. 1)
The Toronto Blue Jays rotation isn't as well off as their lineup in exciting young talent department. But this will change as soon as Nate Pearson is ready for The Show, and he's made it clear this spring that his debut can't come soon enough.
Albeit in only five innings, Pearson has racked up nine strikeouts with two walks and zero hits and runs allowed. He's primarily showed off his 80-grade fastball, which has notably been clocked as high as 105 mph in a side session. After making it to Triple-A in 2019, the 23-year-old is arguably ready for Toronto's Opening Day roster.
American League Central
Chicago White Sox: OF Luis Robert (No. 1)
The Chicago White Sox must love what they're seeing out of first baseman Andrew Vaughn. He's not only in his first big league camp after going to the White Sox at No. 3 overall in the 2019 draft, but he's also dominating with a .350/.480/.600 line through 11 games.
But as awesome as Vaughn has been, Luis Robert has still upstaged him. In eight games, he has a .375/.444/.667 line with four extra-base hits and three stolen bases. The games may not count, but this is still a fine way for the 22-year-old to start earning his $50 million contract.
Cleveland Indians: 1B Bobby Bradley (No. 12)
The Cleveland Indians have seen exciting stuff on the mound this spring from right-hander James Karinchak and left-hander Anthony Gose. In case you're wondering, yes, that's the same Gose who was formerly an outfielder for the Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers.
However, we're giving the nod to Bobby Bradley. He's launched 147 homers in six minor league seasons, and he's continued to show off his power through a 1.030 OPS and two homers in 13 games this spring. Perhaps by shifting Franmil Reyes from designated hitter to right field, Cleveland might have to make room for Bradley in its lineup.
Detroit Tigers: RHP Casey Mize (No. 1)
The Detroit Tigers' present is grim, but at least they have plenty to look forward to on the mound. Their farm system is loaded with pitching prospects, and the best of the bunch is also the guy who's made the strongest impression this spring: Casey Mize.
Mize, who Detroit drafted No. 1 overall in 2018, has allowed two runs in just four innings, but he's also permitted only three hits and struck out six. The 22-year-old even got the better of Gerrit Cole in a matchup with the Yankees on Thursday. Not a bad appetizer for a major league debut that isn't far off.
Kansas City Royals: RHP Josh Staumont (No. 29)
The Kansas City Royals' most pleasant surprise this spring has arguably come from a former top prospect. By way of a .391/.462/.739 line and two home runs, Bubba Starling is looking like he might finally be ready to live up to being Kansas City's No. 5 draft pick all the way back in 2011.
As far as actual prospects go, Josh Staumont has raised eyebrows this spring. The 26-year-old has generally been known for having a million-dollar arm but 10-cent control. By walking only two while also striking out nine in five scoreless innings this spring, it seems he's turned a corner.
Minnesota Twins: OF Trevor Larnach (No. 3)
The Minnesota Twins are returning many of the top sluggers from an offense that blasted an MLB-record 307 homers in 2019, plus one major addition in the person of 2015 AL MVP Josh Donaldson. In an offense like that, there isn't a lot of room for fresh blood from the minors.
And yet Trevor Larnach is making his case. The 23-year-old has played in nine games and compiled a .333/.429/.833 batting line. Three of his six hits have left the ballpark, which hints at his developing power. Even if it's not in an everyday capacity, Larnach is sure to be heard from in Minnesota this season.
American League West
Houston Astros: RHP Bryan Abreu (No. 5)
With the Houston Astros sans Gerrit Cole and Wade Miley, there's a golden opportunity for the team's top pitching prospects to break into the rotation. That concerns Forrest Whitley and Jose Urquidy, but Bryan Abreu has most clearly taken the hint.
Through three spring outings, the 22-year-old has logged 6.2 scoreless innings with two walks, three hits and 12 strikeouts. With his major league debut already taken care of, the Astros' next step with Abreu could be to let him put his plus fastball, curveball and slider to work in a starting role.
Los Angeles Angels: OF Jo Adell (No. 1)
Though Brian Goodwin is technically the Los Angeles Angels' right fielder, it's no big secret that he's just keeping the position warm for Jo Adell. The 20-year-old is not only their best prospect, but he's also one of the very best prospects in baseball at No. 6 overall.
The Angels could secure a seventh year of control over Adell by starting his 2020 season in the minors. But by going 7-for-22 in eight games and generally impressing everyone around him, he has likely only heightened their temptation to put him on their Opening Day roster.
Oakland Athletics: LHP Jesus Luzardo (No. 1)
Jesus Luzardo had Tommy John surgery shortly before the 2016 draft, and further injuries have limited him to 46 appearances in three minor league seasons. But as far as the Oakland Athletics are concerned, a more exciting trend is this one: When Luzardo pitches, he dominates.
He owns a 2.53 career ERA in the minors, and his single earned run through 8.1 innings this spring have pushed his career ERA in spring training down to 0.75. Injuries aside, all this sounds about right for a 22-year-old who has four above-average pitches (fastball, curveball, slider and changeup) and plus control.
Seattle Mariners: OF Jarred Kelenic (No. 1)
The blockbuster trade that sent Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to the New York Mets in December 2018 is looking better and better for the Seattle Mariners. And it's pretty much all thanks to Jarred Kelenic.
The 20-year-old made a star of himself via a .904 OPS, 23 homers and 20 stolen bases in the minors last year, and he's kept it up with a solid .278/.381/.500 line and a home run in nine spring games. He almost certainly won't make Seattle's Opening Day roster, yet a 2020 debut is becoming more realistic by the day.
Texas Rangers: RHP Jonathan Hernandez (No. 25)
At least until Corey Kluber, Mike Minor, Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson or Jordan Lyles breaks down, there isn't any room for surprises in the Texas Rangers rotation. Their bullpen is another matter, and Jonathan Hernandez has seemingly taken that as his cue for a dominant spring.
Though the 23-year-old has allowed three runs in seven innings, he's also racked up 10 strikeouts. Four of those came his last time out Thursday, in which he shut out the Chicago Cubs' "A" lineup over three innings. Clearly, his plus fastball-slider combination would be welcome in Texas' pen.
National League East
Atlanta Braves: RHP Kyle Wright (No. 4)
The Atlanta Braves probably can't help but excitedly rub their hands together when they think about Cristian Pache and Drew Waters one day joining Ronald Acuna Jr. in their outfield. But both Pache and Waters are taking their licks in spring training.
Kyle Wright, on the other hand, is hinting he belongs in Atlanta's rotation. Though his first start had its challenges, the 24-year-old got through it, and he's sitting on a 2.16 ERA with 12 strikeouts and two walks in 8.1 innings. If he can keep this up, a rotation job may await him at the end of the spring.
Miami Marlins: OF Monte Harrison (No. 9)
Apart from Corey Dickerson in left field, the Miami Marlins outfield seems crackable for any youngsters who are up for it. Former top prospect Lewis Brinson has posted a 1.364 OPS through 10 spring games. Meanwhile, Monte Harrison has been vying for a job too.
The 24-year-old has put his speed to good use, stealing five bases in 11 contests. And while it's alarming that he's struck out six times in 18 at-bats, he's also collected seven hits and three walks. At this rate, the Marlins won't be able to keep Harrison out of The Show for much longer.
New York Mets: SS Andres Gimenez (No. 3)
With Amed Rosario at shortstop and Robinson Cano at second base, the middle of the New York Mets infield is no country for young prospects. But that's apparently not discouraging Andres Gimenez.
The 21-year-old has only six hits in 24 at-bats this spring, but three of those have gone for extra bases (including one homer), and he's walked a couple of times. Such things won't put him in the majors on Opening Day, but it's a nice bounce back from an often difficult 2019 season at Double-A.
Philadelphia Phillies: 3B Alec Bohm (No. 1)
The Philadelphia Phillies have a star-studded lineup, yet there's a question mark looming over third base. For now, it's Jean Segura's job. But if his lack of experience at the position becomes an issue, the Phillies may have to call in someone else.
For this, Alec Bohm would clearly like to be considered. He's risen fast since the Phillies took him No. 3 overall in the 2018 draft, and so it goes this spring to the tune of nine hits in 20 at-bats. At the least, he's started a conversation about whether he belongs at the hot corner on Opening Day.
Washington Nationals: SS Luis Garcia (No. 2)
There's good news and bad news regarding the Washington Nationals' top infield prospects. The bad is that Carter Kieboom, who's the de facto favorite to fill Anthony Rendon's shoes at third base, is struggling offensively this spring. The good is that Luis Garcia is doing the opposite.
Garcia has played in 11 games and gone 8-for-19 with a home run. Because he's only 19 and had a rough year at Double-A in 2019, nobody should take this as an excuse to get too excited about his appearing in Washington's Opening Day lineup. But if nothing else, it's a fine tease of his upside.
National League Central
Chicago Cubs: INF Nico Hoerner (No. 1)
Truth be told, pickings are slim here. The Chicago Cubs farm system isn't particularly good to begin with, and not one of their top prospects is truly standing out this spring.
That includes Nico Hoerner, who has just a .705 OPS. But the 22-year-old has at least come on strong lately with six hits in his last six games after starting out with four hitless contests. If he gets hotter or at least stays warm, he might nab a second base job that's very much up for grabs.
Cincinnati Reds: SS Jose Garcia (No. 5)
The Cincinnati Reds revamped their lineup over the winter, but it's still weak at shortstop. That could be an opening for a difference-maker to emerge from the minors, which makes Jose Garcia's hot spring that much more intriguing.
Though he's not typically billed as a slugger, Garcia has slammed three home runs and tacked on a double through 10 games. The 21-year-old native of Cuba is bound to start the year in the minors after he played all of 2019 at High-A, but he might force his way to the majors if he continues his hot hitting.
Milwaukee Brewers: RHP Zack Brown (No. 14)
This is another case in which pickings are slim. Like the Cubs, the Milwaukee Brewers don't have much of a farm system, and they haven't seen much from their best guys this spring.
But despite his 6.75 ERA through three outings, Zack Brown was last seen making strides with four strikeouts in two perfect innings against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. For now, that'll do as a palate cleanser following the 25-year-old's brutal season at Triple-A in 2019.
Pittsburgh Pirates: 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes (No. 2)
Not much is expected of the Pittsburgh Pirates after they lost 93 games in 2019. Still, they have a halfway-decent lineup built around Josh Bell, Bryan Reynolds, Gregory Polanco, Kevin Newman and Adam Frazier, and it could only get better if Ke'Bryan Hayes is added to the mix.
Hayes, 23, is regarded as a better defender than he is a hitter, but there are times when he challenges that notion. One of those is happening now, as he's 7-for-22 with a home run in 10 games this spring. With more of that, he might force the Pirates into making him their Opening Day third baseman.
St. Louis Cardinals: OF Dylan Carlson (No. 1)
The St. Louis Cardinals seem to be asking for trouble with their offense. It wasn't good last year, and it looks even worse after it lost slugger Marcell Ozuna to free agency.
But if anyone can save the Cardinals offense, it might be Dylan Carlson. Fresh off a star turn in the minors in 2019, he's hitting .417/.533/.625 through nine games this spring. The 21-year-old isn't yet a lock for St. Louis' Opening Day roster, but the Cards are running out of excuses to start him in the minors.
National League West
Arizona Diamondbacks: 1B Pavin Smith (No. 24)
The Arizona Diamondbacks are set to go with a Christian Walker/Jake Lamb platoon at first base. It's a solid plan, but Lamb's struggle to stay healthy and productive over the last few seasons could put the left-handed component of it in jeopardy.
To this end, Pavin Smith might like the job. The 24-year-old finished last season by hitting .350 over his last 52 games at Double-A, and he's hitting .381 through 13 spring training contests. His modest power remains a sticking point, but his hot hitting is a nice reminder of why he was the No. 7 pick in 2017.
Colorado Rockies: 3B Colton Welker (No. 7)
The Colorado Rockies have Nolan Arenado signed through 2026, but it's doubtful that he'll even make it through 2020 with the team. If the Rockies do trade him, they'll need a new third baseman.
At the rate he's going, Colton Welker could be the first man up. After a rough season at Double-A in 2019, the 22-year-old has his feet back on the ground with a .438/.565/.563 batting line this spring. He also boasts solid skills on defense, so he may indeed soon be a capable stand-in for Arenado.
Los Angeles Dodgers: RHP Dennis Santana (No. 16)
The Los Angeles Dodgers farm system is loaded, but it hasn't been a great spring for name-brand prospects Gavin Lux, Dustin May, Josiah Gray and Keibert Ruiz. But it's been fun to watch Brusdar Graterol sling fastballs, and to watch Dennis Santana reestablish himself.
Santana hurt his shoulder after making his major league debut in 2018 and then got lit up at Triple-A in 2019. Yet he's still only 23, and he's announced his presence with nine strikeouts, one walk and three hits allowed in five scoreless innings this spring. He could put his nasty fastball-slider combo to work in a variety of roles for the Dodgers this year.
San Diego Padres: OF Taylor Trammell (No. 5)
Between Tommy Pham, Trent Grisham, Franchy Cordero, Wil Myers and possibly Juan Lagares, the San Diego Padres have a crowd in their outfield. But there could be openings eventually, particularly if Cordero gets hurt again or if Myers and Lagares struggle offensively.
This could work out for Taylor Trammell. A rough year at Double-A in 2019 damaged his once sky-high stock. He's breathing life back into it with a .409/.458/.636 line in 12 games this spring. The 22-year-old needs more time in the minors, but perhaps not too much more if he can keep hitting like this.
San Francisco Giants: C Joey Bart (No. 1)
Buster Posey had a heck of a run as baseball's best catcher for many years, but that's ended over the last couple of seasons. It's a good thing, then, that Joey Bart is just about ready to take over behind the plate.
Apart from foolishly getting himself ejected Friday, Bart has had a stellar spring to the tune of a .438/.526/.875 line and two homers in nine games. The 23-year-old is all but assured to begin the year in the minors anyway, but both his bat and his defense should put him in the majors before long.
