Each MLB Team's Top Prospect Making Early Waves in 2020 Spring Training

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles: 2B Rylan Bannon (No. 18)

The Baltimore Orioles had nothing but rave reviews for catcher Adley Rutschman, who was in camp with them less than a year after they drafted him No. 1 overall in 2019. Yet he was never going to make Baltimore's Opening Day roster, and he's since been reassigned to minor league camp.

Meanwhile, Rylan Bannon has greeted his third spring with the Orioles with four hits (including a home run) in 12 at-bats, plus three walks. After making it to Triple-A in 2019, he should see major league action in 2020 sooner rather than later.

Boston Red Sox: OF Jarren Duran (No. 8)

Mookie Betts is gone, and Alex Verdugo won't fill those shoes until his bad back is better. So the Boston Red Sox sorely needed some kind of bright spot to emerge in their outfield this spring.

Jarren Duran has answered the call by hitting .316/.409/.579 in 10 games. He's primarily known for his world-class speed, yet he teased impressive power with an opposite-field home run on February 26. If there's more where that came from, the 23-year-old might find his way to the majors this season.

New York Yankees: RHP Clarke Schmidt (No. 2)

Just as the Red Sox needed one for their outfield, the New York Yankees needed a dash of hope for their starting rotation after Luis Severino was lost for the season to Tommy John surgery in late February. Enter Clarke Schmidt, who's come through with a 1.80 ERA and six strikeouts in five innings this spring.

Because Schmidt, 24, has only made three starts at Double-A, he's likely a long shot to crack the Yankees' Opening Day rotation. But with three above-average pitches (fastball, curveball and changeup) and decent control, he has the goods to rise fast during the regular season.

Tampa Bay Rays: OF Randy Arozarena (No. 17)

Though veteran slugger Jose Martinez was technically the headliner, Randy Arozarena was arguably the most interesting part of the four-player trade that the Tampa Bay Rays and St. Louis Cardinals struck in January. He was, after all, coming off a superb .344/.431/.571 slash line at Double-A and Triple-A in 2019.

This spring, Arozarena has pulled off the improbable act of living up to that performance with an otherworldly .533/.708/.733 line in 10 games. He's looking up at a crowded outfield, but it's clear the Rays will have to make room for the 25-year-old at some point.

Toronto Blue Jays: RHP Nate Pearson (No. 1)

The Toronto Blue Jays rotation isn't as well off as their lineup in exciting young talent department. But this will change as soon as Nate Pearson is ready for The Show, and he's made it clear this spring that his debut can't come soon enough.

Albeit in only five innings, Pearson has racked up nine strikeouts with two walks and zero hits and runs allowed. He's primarily showed off his 80-grade fastball, which has notably been clocked as high as 105 mph in a side session. After making it to Triple-A in 2019, the 23-year-old is arguably ready for Toronto's Opening Day roster.

