B/R's 2019-20 Men's College Basketball Awards

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The final buzzer has sounded on the 2019-20 regular season, and the college basketball world is quickly shifting its attention to the madness that March indeed brings.

Before getting completely immersed in that excitement, however, B/R is looking back at the regular season on the men's side of the sport. The awards highlight our national player, coach and freshman of the year, among others.

Yes, a national championship is always the ultimate goal. But that championship-or-bust mentality should not overshadow the excellence of these players for 30-plus games.

Bleacher Report's national writers, Kerry Miller and David Kenyon, selected the winners of this season's awards.