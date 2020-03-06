Raiders Rumors: Titans QB Marcus Mariota Interests Las Vegas in Free Agency

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 6, 2020

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota looks at the scoreboard in the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 42-20. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
James Kenney/Associated Press

As the Las Vegas Raiders explore their options at quarterback, one name on the radar as a potential backup is Marcus Mariota.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Mariota is "in the mix" for the Raiders heading into the start of free agency.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

