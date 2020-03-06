Crufts Dog Show Results 2020: Friday Winners, Updated Schedule and TV Info

Crufts Dog Show Results 2020: Friday Winners, Updated Schedule and TV InfoMarch 6, 2020
Elsie the Irish Setter won the Gundog group at Crufts 2020 on Friday at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, England.
The dog produced a graceful display and was named the winner as owner Deborah Armitage watched in the crowd.
Elsie moves forward to Sunday's Best In Show.
Group Judging: Gundog
Winner: Ch Gwendariff Coco Nut Cream (Irish Setter)
Reserve: Multi Ch Kan Trace Very Cheeky Chic (Lagotto Romagnolo)
Third: Int/Multi Ch Galaksi Freaking Famous (American Cocker Spaniel)
Fourth: Sh Ch Ludstar Frederick Frankenstein (Gordon Setter)
Full results are available from the Crufts website.
Crufts 2020 Updated Schedule
Saturday, March 7
Working and pastoral
Sunday, March 8
Terrier and hounds
Best in Show
TV Info
You can watch Crufts 2020 in the UK on Channel 4 and More4. A live stream is also available via the competition's official YouTube channel.
The competition shared Elsie's winning moment on Twitter:
Crufts continues on Saturday when the working and pastoral awards are decided. Elsie was a popular champion with Friday's crowd, and the Irish Setter will have plenty of support for Sunday's top prize.
