Crufts Dog Show Results 2020: Friday Winners, Updated Schedule and TV Info

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistMarch 6, 2020

The trophy for the Best in Show category awaits the winner at the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, in central England on March 13, 2016 / AFP / Leon NEAL (Photo credit should read LEON NEAL/AFP via Getty Images)
LEON NEAL/Getty Images

Elsie the Irish Setter won the Gundog group at Crufts 2020 on Friday at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, England.

The dog produced a graceful display and was named the winner as owner Deborah Armitage watched in the crowd.

Elsie moves forward to Sunday's Best In Show.

                 

Group Judging: Gundog

Winner: Ch Gwendariff Coco Nut Cream (Irish Setter)

Reserve: Multi Ch Kan Trace Very Cheeky Chic (Lagotto Romagnolo)

Third: Int/Multi Ch Galaksi Freaking Famous (American Cocker Spaniel)

Fourth: Sh Ch Ludstar Frederick Frankenstein (Gordon Setter)

           

Full results are available from the Crufts website.

               

Crufts 2020 Updated Schedule

Saturday, March 7

Working and pastoral

        

Sunday, March 8

Terrier and hounds

Best in Show

       

TV Info

You can watch Crufts 2020 in the UK on Channel 4 and More4. A live stream is also available via the competition's official YouTube channel.

         

The competition shared Elsie's winning moment on Twitter:

Crufts continues on Saturday when the working and pastoral awards are decided. Elsie was a popular champion with Friday's crowd, and the Irish Setter will have plenty of support for Sunday's top prize.

