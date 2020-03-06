Crufts Dog Show Results 2020: Friday Winners, Updated Schedule and TV Info

LEON NEAL/Getty Images

Elsie the Irish Setter won the Gundog group at Crufts 2020 on Friday at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, England.

The dog produced a graceful display and was named the winner as owner Deborah Armitage watched in the crowd.

Elsie moves forward to Sunday's Best In Show.

Group Judging: Gundog

Winner: Ch Gwendariff Coco Nut Cream (Irish Setter)

Reserve: Multi Ch Kan Trace Very Cheeky Chic (Lagotto Romagnolo)

Third: Int/Multi Ch Galaksi Freaking Famous (American Cocker Spaniel)

Fourth: Sh Ch Ludstar Frederick Frankenstein (Gordon Setter)

Full results are available from the Crufts website.

Crufts 2020 Updated Schedule

Saturday, March 7

Working and pastoral

Sunday, March 8

Terrier and hounds

Best in Show

TV Info

You can watch Crufts 2020 in the UK on Channel 4 and More4. A live stream is also available via the competition's official YouTube channel.

The competition shared Elsie's winning moment on Twitter:

Crufts continues on Saturday when the working and pastoral awards are decided. Elsie was a popular champion with Friday's crowd, and the Irish Setter will have plenty of support for Sunday's top prize.