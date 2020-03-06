Dirk Nowitzki Reportedly Has 'Standing Formal Job Offer' to Join Mavericks

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

If Dirk Nowitzki wants to join the Dallas Mavericks in a formal role, reportedly there is an offer on the table.

Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, Nowitzki has a "standing formal job offer" from the Mavs that he has not yet chosen to accept.

News of the Mavericks keeping a job offer on the table for Nowitzki isn't a surprise considering how instrumental he was in establishing the franchise as one of the NBA's best during the course of his legendary career.

Charania reported last April when Nowitzki officially announced his retirement that Dallas was planning a "unique role" for Nowitzki to take on when he's ready.

During pregame ceremonies before Nowitzki's final home game last season, Mavs owner Mark Cuban told the 14-time All-Star he would "have a job for life."

The history of Mavericks basketball can't be told without discussing what Nowitzki meant to the franchise. He's the only player in team history to win an NBA MVP award (2006-07), led them to their only NBA championship to date (2010-11) and is their all-time leader in games played, points and rebounds.