Dirk Nowitzki Reportedly Has 'Standing Formal Job Offer' to Join Mavericks

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 6, 2020

Dallas Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki celebrates a teammate's basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in Dallas, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

If Dirk Nowitzki wants to join the Dallas Mavericks in a formal role, reportedly there is an offer on the table. 

Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, Nowitzki has a "standing formal job offer" from the Mavs that he has not yet chosen to accept. 

News of the Mavericks keeping a job offer on the table for Nowitzki isn't a surprise considering how instrumental he was in establishing the franchise as one of the NBA's best during the course of his legendary career. 

Charania reported last April when Nowitzki officially announced his retirement that Dallas was planning a "unique role" for Nowitzki to take on when he's ready.

During pregame ceremonies before Nowitzki's final home game last season, Mavs owner Mark Cuban told the 14-time All-Star he would "have a job for life."

The history of Mavericks basketball can't be told without discussing what Nowitzki meant to the franchise. He's the only player in team history to win an NBA MVP award (2006-07), led them to their only NBA championship to date (2010-11) and is their all-time leader in games played, points and rebounds. 

Related

    NBA Fines Mark Cuban $500K

    NBA has fined Mavs owner for 'public criticism and detrimental conduct' and denied the team's protest of loss to Hawks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Fines Mark Cuban $500K

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lakers Offered Caruso for D-Rose

    LA offered a package including Alex Caruso and draft compensation for D-Rose, but Detroit rejected the trade

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers Offered Caruso for D-Rose

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Inside LeBron's Case for MVP 🏆

    @EricPincus makes his case for LeBron over Giannis

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Inside LeBron's Case for MVP 🏆

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Could Prime Shaq Dominate Today's NBA?

    How would the legendary big man fare in the small-ball era?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Could Prime Shaq Dominate Today's NBA?

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report