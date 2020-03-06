Lakers Rumors: JR Smith Interests LA as Shooter Despite Dion Waiters Contract

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly remain interested in free-agent shooting guard JR Smith despite the addition of Dion Waiters.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday the Lakers "continue to monitor the market for a shooter" but would have to release a player to create roster space for Smith.

