Lakers Rumors: JR Smith Interests LA as Shooter Despite Dion Waiters Contract

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 6, 2020

Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith (5) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly remain interested in free-agent shooting guard JR Smith despite the addition of Dion Waiters.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday the Lakers "continue to monitor the market for a shooter" but would have to release a player to create roster space for Smith.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

