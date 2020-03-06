Yankees Single-A Minor-League Affiliate Cancels 'O.J. Trial Night' Promotion

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

If the promotion does not fit, you must cancel it.

That decision was made by the New York Yankees' Single-A affiliate, the Charleston RiverDogs, who canceled their "O.J. Trial Night" promotion that was scheduled for May 26.

"After taking a step back and having further reflection on the overall message that was being conveyed, it was the responsible thing to do," RiverDogs president Dave Echols said, per Derrek Asberry of the Post and Courier.

The RiverDogs announced the promotion Monday as part of the rollout of their 2020 promotional schedule. The O.J. Trial Night was set to include fans receiving custom paddles to vote on various topics throughout the night, putting their own "spin" on the infamous 1995 murder case.

"The trial of the century gets a juicy new spin. We will finally receive the verdict that everyone has been waiting for ... pulp or no pulp?" the promotion description read. "Fans will act as our jury, voting with custom paddles to reach verdicts on various topics throughout the night. The eyes of the nation will be upon us. Fans will receive an "O.J. Trial" shirt upon entering the stadium. If the shirt don't fit, you must ... see if we have a different size."

O.J. Simpson was acquitted on murder charges in the killing of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman but was later found culpable in civil court.