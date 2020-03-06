Canadiens Hall of Famer Henri Richard Dies at Age 84; Won 11 Stanley Cups

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 6, 2020

BUFFALO, NY - OCTOBER 15: Former Buffalo Sabres owner Seymour Knox III re-enacts the first puck drop at the first home game for the Buffalo Sabres 40 years ago on this date against the Montreal Canadiens against at HSBC Arena on October 15, 2010 in Buffalo, New York. Former Sabre player Floyd Smith (left) and Henri Richard of the Montreal Canadiens take the faceoff. (Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images)
Rick Stewart/Getty Images

Hockey Hall of Fame center Henri Richard, who won an NHL-record 11 Stanley Cup titles with the Montreal Canadiens, died Friday at the age of 84.

The Canadiens, with whom Richard played his entire 20-year career from 1955 through 1975, announced the news.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

