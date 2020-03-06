Canadiens Hall of Famer Henri Richard Dies at Age 84; Won 11 Stanley Cups

Canadiens Hall of Famer Henri Richard Dies at Age 84; Won 11 Stanley CupsMarch 6, 2020
Rick Stewart/Getty Images
Hockey Hall of Fame center Henri Richard, who won an NHL-record 11 Stanley Cup titles with the Montreal Canadiens, died Friday at the age of 84.
The Canadiens, with whom Richard played his entire 20-year career from 1955 through 1975, announced the news.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Henri Richard, winner of 11 Cups with Canadiens, dies at 84