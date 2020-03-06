49ers Rumors: Marquise Goodwin Has Been Discussed in Trade Talks

49ers Rumors: Marquise Goodwin Has Been Discussed in Trade TalksMarch 6, 2020
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
Teams in need of help at wide receiver may be taking a look at Marquise Goodwin of the San Francisco 49ers.
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Goodwin's name has been discussed in trade talks with teams.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Landing Spots for Top Free-Agent QBs 🔮
@BR_Gridiron names the best passers on the market and predicts where they end up