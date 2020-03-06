49ers Rumors: Marquise Goodwin Has Been Discussed in Trade Talks

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 6, 2020

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: Marquise Goodwin #11 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on November 11, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Teams in need of help at wide receiver may be taking a look at Marquise Goodwin of the San Francisco 49ers

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Goodwin's name has been discussed in trade talks with teams.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

