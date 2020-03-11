Dark Horses to Watch in Men's College Basketball Power 5 Conference Tournaments

1 of 5

Season summary

Of this season's bubble teams, NC State (19-12, 10-10 ACC, NCAA Evaluation Tool 55) is among the bubbliest.

All the ACC's projected Big Dance teams—Florida State, Louisville, Duke and Virginia—are firmly ensconced in the field. Among the bottom eight, the collective horsepower isn't enough to justify any objective optimism. That leaves the Wolfpack and Notre Dame in the sweet spot with the motivation only a do-or-die situation can provide, plus the tools to actually get it done.

NC State has a tenuous grip on an 11th seed and is one of bracketologist Joe Lunardi's last four teams in, but it has gotten a little sideways down the stretch. That signature February 6 win over Duke is still pretty fresh—even if that score-settling loss at Cameron Indoor is even fresher. The Wolfpack went 2-3 since beating the Blue Devils.



Recent form

The Wolfpack finished their regular season Friday with an 84-64 win over sneaky-tough Wake Forest. On the court, the Wolfpack have received a twin-barreled turbo boost at just the right moment.

Braxton Beverly has played through a nagging back injury all season, but he looked pretty dang healthy against Wake. The guard hit 6-of-7 from the field to finish with 16 points, his highest scoring output this season except for the 23 he handed Detroit Mercy in November.

Even more importantly, the 6'10" D.J. Funderburk may have found another gear at just the right time. Big men are key this time of year because they're a reliable, high-percentage scoring option when the deep shots aren't falling. Funderburk has been solid all season, but over the regular season's final three games he averaged 14.7 points on 65.3 percent shooting, 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per contest—all substantially above his season averages.

Tournament picture

Assuming chalk, NC State would face Wake Forest on Wednesday. No one should look past the 13-17 Deacs, but it's a winnable game nonetheless.

The fifth seed would hypothetically then have a chance at a rubber match with the fourth-seeded Blue Devils in their second game of the ACC tournament. I'm no Jay Bilas, but that matchup would appear to carry some stakes. If they can pull that off, next up would probably be third-seeded Florida State, a team NC State took a lead into halftime against before losing by six in its only meeting this season.