Report: Angels Fire Brian Harkins for Giving Visiting Pitchers Sticky Substances

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IMarch 6, 2020

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander, second from left, walks back to the mound after giving up a two-run home run to Los Angeles Angels' Andrelton Simmons, second from right, during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Angels fired their longtime visiting clubhouse manager following an internal investigation that determined he was supplying opposing pitchers with illegal substances to better grip the ball. 

Brian Harkins, who had been with the organization for 30 years, had been found to be providing sticky substances pitchers used to doctor the ball against the Angels, according to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez. While doctoring the ball on the mound has long been a widespread tactic throughout the league, Major League Baseball has placed an emphasis this season on getting it out of the game. 

