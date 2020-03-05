Kansas Responds to NCAA's Notice of Allegations, Disputes Wrongdoing in Probe

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

More than five months after the NCAA delivered its notice of allegations to the University of Kansas, KU responded with an emphatic and aggressive defense of its men's basketball program, calling out the organization for what it says are "novel theories" stemming from the 2018 federal criminal trials of former Adidas representatives T.J. Gassnola and Jim Gatto.

The Jayhawks were hit with three Level 1 violations—the most significant charges the NCAA can levy—including lack of institutional control due to payments made to the guardians of Kansas players meant to sway the college decisions of potential recruits.

"There are several facts that are in dispute," Kansas wrote in an official response totaling more than 300 pages. "There are assumptions made; and, perhaps most importantly, there are unprecedented and novel theories put forward that, if found to have merit by the Panel, would dramatically alter the collegiate sports landscape in ways not contemplated by the Membership."

Additionally, Kansas challenged each allegation levied against its basketball team deeming "neither NCAA legislation nor the facts support the enforcement staff's allegations."

In explaining its position, KU pointed to the NCAA's ridicule of former Kansas head coach Larry Brown for maintaining contact with the current coaching staff and athletic department officials.

"Here again, the enforcement staff asserts a novel theory—that a head coach becomes a representative of an institution for life—a contention that has no basis in NCAA legislation, case precedent, official interpretations or educational materials," KU wrote. "Again, this theory would have a ripple effect across the Membership as any former coach of an institution would be considered a representative of that institution's athletic interests forever."

Perhaps the strongest defense in the school's response came on behalf of head coach Bill Self, who the university argues did not violate any rules or have any knowledge of wrongdoing on the part of Adidas.

Considering Level 1 violations could lead to a show-cause penalty for Self, forfeiture of wins and potential postseason bans, it's not surprising to see KU stand firmly behind its coach.

"As is laid out in great detail in the Response, there is no reasonable conclusion that members of the University, including the men's basketball staff, knew or should have known about any violations of NCAA rules," Kansas said. "Head Coach Bill Self had no knowledge of any NCAA rules violations or illicit conduct exhibited by Adidas, its employees or its consultants. In addition, as the University noted in September 2019, voluminous evidence demonstrates uncontestably that Coach Self did, in fact, promote an atmosphere of compliance and fully monitor his staff. The charges leveled against Coach Self are not based on fact."