Jadeveon Clowney Rumors: Giants on Wish List, OLB Seeks $22-23M AAV on Contract

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 6, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 05: Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates victory after his teams win against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Free-agent edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney has the New York Giants on his list of teams that he's interested in joining, per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv.

However, the feeling may not be mutual, with Vacchiano noting that Clowney's reported contract desire of $22 million to $23 million per year may preclude him from joining Big Blue.

"According to an NFL source, the Giants are one of the teams on the 27-year-old edge-rusher's wish list as he heads to free agency," Vacchiano wrote. "But according to another source, he could be looking at a contract worth $22-23 million per year, which will likely be out of the Giants' range."

Dot-connecting over the past few days points to Clowney playing somewhere other than New York.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan wrote Wednesday that it is "hard to imagine [the Giants are] seriously going to swim in those Clowney waters."

"The Giants will be looking for edge rushers, inside linebackers and cornerbacks on the free-agent market, and they will start at the top," Raanan wrote.

"Edge rusher might not work out. Giants general manager Dave Gettleman expects all of the top pass-rushers to be tagged, with the exception of Jadeveon Clowney 'because of the injuries.' In reality, Clowney and the Seattle Seahawks struck a deal that has prevented him from being tagged. Still, the Giants are traditionally conservative when it comes to medical concerns. It is hard to imagine they're seriously going to swim in those Clowney waters, given Gettleman's comment."

The same goes for comments written by Paul Schwartz of the New York Post:

"The draft can wait. Gettleman wants to shore up as many holes as possible in free agency, and he must bring in a few established players — not necessarily high-priced stars — to start and contribute on defense. So, perhaps think more inside linebacker Joe Schobert than edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney."

Clowney had 31 tackles, 13 quarterback hits and three sacks in 13 games for the Seahawks last season.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

