Every Team's Realistic Dream Signing in 2020 NFL Free Agency

Bill Sikes/Associated Press

The beauty of NFL free agency is that teams have opportunities to handpick players suited to fill their needs. The odds of not getting the chance to address a need are lower than they are in the draft, in which a run on a position can leave a club out of luck.

While overpaying is sometimes required, Squads can often land the players they want by shelling out the most cash. This isn't always the case, as players can have other priorities. Generally, though, cap-rich team can fill needs quickly.

Teams with limited cap space have to be more frugal in free agency, but they can usually create enough room to address a need or two. They just have to be more realistic about the players they target.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, who are projected to be over the salary cap, aren't going to add Derrick Henry to their backfield this offseason.

Here, we'll examine the realistic dream signing for the Steelers and the other 31 teams based on factors such as availability (players expected to get franchise-tagged are out), fit, productivity, health and cap room. To keep things interesting, we'll stick to one team per pending free agent.