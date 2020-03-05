Warriors' Draymond Green's MRI on Knee Injury Revealed No Structural Damage

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

An MRI performed on Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green's left knee revealed no structural damage, head coach Steve Kerr revealed Thursday.

Green will miss his fourth consecutive game on Thursday night, as Kerr is taking the cautious approach with what he deemed a nagging "tweak." Per ESPN's Nick Friedell, the Warriors are hopeful the veteran will be able to return to the court in a couple of days.

The 30-year-old has been dinged up throughout the 2019-20 NBA season. Green has missed time at different points due to back, elbow and heel ailments. The three-time NBA champion's most significant injury came when he tore a ligament in his left index finger in early November.

Overall, Green has appeared in 43 games (all starts) and averaged 8.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.4 steals in 28.4 minutes. He is shooting 38.9 percent from the field, including 27.9 percent from three.

This season has been an anomaly across the board for the Warriors. After making each of the last five NBA Finals and winning three of them, Golden State is a league-worst 14-48. Injuries have been the crux of the downward spiral. Stephen Curry is returning Thursday after missing 58 straight games with a broken hand, and Klay Thompson has been sidelined all year since tearing his ACL during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Specific to Green, this marks the third straight season that he will not have played more than 70 regular-season games.

While Green is out, the Warriors will likely depend more on rookie second-round pick Eric Paschall.