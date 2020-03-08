Ranking Potential Landing Spots for Teddy Bridgewater in 2020 NFL Free Agency

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Teddy Bridgewater has been a franchise quarterback waiting to happen for as long as he's been a professional athlete. Now five years into his career, Bridgewater is still waiting for the right opportunity to become the face of a franchise.

He nearly was with the Minnesota Vikings after the organization choose the Louisville product with the 32nd overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. Bridgewater looked good in his first two seasons with a strong command of the huddle, handling pressure and showing toughness.

But he suffered a severe knee injury in August 2016 and needed 16 months of recovery time before he returned to action.

After signing with the New York Jets prior to the 2018 campaign, Bridgewater was traded to the New Orleans Saints and has served as Drew Brees' backup for the last two seasons. Brees suffered a torn ligament in his throwing hand last year, which allowed Bridgewater to start five games. The 27-year-old looked like the same efficient quarterback who was once destined to be the Vikings' long-term starter.

In those five contests, Bridgewater completed 69.7 of his passes with a nine-to-two touchdown-to-interception ratio, and the Saints won all five contests. He reestablished his creditability as a starting option as he was set to enter the most stacked free-agent quarterback market in NFL history.

Bridgewater may be the most intriguing available option since possibilities for Tom Brady and Drew Brees will be limited and Ryan Tannehill will turn 32 prior to the 2020 campaign and has upside on par with Jameis Winston's and Marcus Mariota's.

As such, Bridgewater should have multiple suitors.

5. New Orleans Saints

Bridgewater doesn't need to leave New Orleans to become a starter. The path toward running the offense on a full-time basis will just be a little longer in the Big Easy.

Brees announced his return for his 20th season in February, and the odds that the 41-year-old quarterback will sign with another organization are nil. He will be the Saints' 2020 starter, but the front office must start planning for the franchise's future because this may very well be Brees' last hurrah.

Normally, the decision to re-sign a player such as Bridgewater would be easy. However, the Saints are enamored with another quarterback on the roster. Taysom Hill continues to draw praise from everyone within the organization.

"I do know this: We love Taysom, love what he's done for us," general manager Mickey Loomis said during a SiriusXM NFL Radio interview. "He's got a bright future. We have a vision for him."

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Saints plan to use a first-round restricted free-agent tender on Hill. That would indicate a significant investment in Hill as Brees' heir apparent.

There's only one problem with that approach: Bridgewater is two years younger and a superior quarterback. Hill is an excellent football player with exceptional versatility. He's the type of player every coach wants on their team because he'll do whatever is asked of him. But the idea of developing Hill as the Saints' next starting quarterback isn't built on anything of substance.

Bridgewater can effectively start for the Saints today. But he would have to wait his turn.

4. Chicago Bears

Opportunity often depends on timing.

For example, Tannehill took advantage of a significant opportunity when the Tennessee Titans benched Mariota. Tannehill thrived in Arthur Smith's offensive scheme and made himself a lot of money in a contract year.

Multiple free-agent quarterbacks, including Bridgewater, could be forced into similar situations wherein they have to sit behind established starters with the hope of getting opportunities to take the jobs.

Mitchell Trubisky is the starting quarterback of the Chicago Bears.

"We believe in Mitch," general manager Ryan Pace told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. "Mitch knows he needs to be better. We need to be better around him. And that's our goal."

The Bears need improvements, especially along the offensive line. Better protection usually translates to better quarterback play. Investments up front won't be enough, though.

No one pushed Trubisky or threatened his status as the supposed franchise quarterback. It's time to end that approach. Bridgewater could sign a short-term, prove-it deal like he and Tannehill did a year ago and see what happens.

The Bears are one year removed from winning the NFC North. Despite their deficiencies, they expect to win and have too much talent, especially on defense, not to compete for a playoff appearance. If Trubisky continues to hold back the team, Chicago better have a Plan B to stay competitive.

3. Indianapolis Colts

Decisions, decisions, decisions.

The Indianapolis Colts must decide whether to go all-in with Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback or move on to other options.

Right now, they support Brissett as their starter—as they should—but team brass isn't skirting the possibility of making a change.

"All options are open and on the table," owner Jim Irsay told reporters. "I've never quite been in a year where this was so unusual. ... [General manager] Chris [Ballard] and [head coach] Frank [Reich] and I have really talked about this, and, man, we're really open-minded. There's a lot of ways this thing could turn. But right now, Jacoby is the starter."

Brissett carries a $21.4 million salary-cap hit this season, per Spotrac. The Colts can save $8.9 million with his early release. Indianapolis' first decision is the most important: Is Brissett good enough to lead the Colts toward a successful future? If there is any doubt, Indianapolis should move on and sign someone else.

Options will be plentiful.

"Multiple agents at the combine last week told IndyStar that Indianapolis would be an ideal landing spot for available quarterbacks," the Indianapolis Star's Jim Ayello reported.

Philip Rivers is the obvious replacement because of his previous working relationship with Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni.

"Rivers-to-Indy just makes sense," an anonymous general manager told The Athletic's Mike Sando.

The 16-year veteran would be a short-term option, though, since he will turn 39 in December.

Bridgewater can take over as the starter while entering his prime years. No, he doesn't offer the same familiarity as Rivers, but the Colts could view Bridgewater as a long-term investment.

2. New England Patriots

How interested the New England Patriots are in Bridgewater will depend on Brady's status. If the six-time Super Bowl champion signs elsewhere, New England will be one of the most enticing opportunities for quarterbacks. But Brady's status remains in limbo.

"I know it's been a lot of patience for me," Brady said in a phone call with UFC President Dana White, per Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith. "And obviously being where I've been for 20 years, it's been an amazing experience, and I don't know what the future holds right now. I'm just trying to be patient through this process. It's my first time going through it."

A recent conversation between Brady and head coach Bill Belichick regarding the quarterback's free agency "didn't go well," a source told the Boston Herald's Karen Guregian.

The possibility the 42-year-old will depart from the only organization he's ever known seems to grow stronger with each passing day.

If that does occur, the Patriots don't have anyone with much experience. Cody Kessler has started 12 games in four years but none with New England. The team could pursue trade options such as Andy Dalton or Cam Newton. Or Belichick and offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Josh McDaniels could sign Bridgewater, who seems to fit how the Patriots operate.

Bridgewater is a cerebral quarterback and hard worker. More importantly, his game is predicated on accuracy and efficiency. The Patriots don't need someone to consistently throw downfield. They'd be looking for a field general to distribute the ball within the structure of McDaniels' system.

The idea of Bridgewater taking over for Brady might be difficult for the Patriots faithful to stomach, but that's going to be the case for anyone who follows the GOAT. A level-headed competitor such as Bridgewater should handle the situation well and keep New England in contention as one of the AFC's premier programs.

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The most logical landing spot for Bridgewater may also be the oddest fit.

Bruce Arians loves big, sturdy pocket passers who launch the ball down the field in his vertical passing attack. That doesn't exactly describe Bridgewater.

Yet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly interested in the Miami native.

"I am hearing Tampa Bay is hot on Bridgewater," another general manager told Sando.

The Draft Network's JC Cornell added fuel to the fire by reporting Bridgewater is the front-runner to be the Buccaneers' next starting quarterback.

The move would make plenty of sense after Winston's performance last season. The 2015 No. 1 overall pick became the first player in history to post a 30-touchdown, 30-interception campaign.

Bridgewater's skill set falls on the opposite side of the spectrum. He's trustworthy. He doesn't attempt risky throws. He takes chances when they're available, but he won't force things. He can be relied upon to make plays. That should be of significant value to the Bucs.

Arians didn't pull any punches when discussing the position at the end of last season.

"Another quarterback? Oh, yeah. [If] we can win with this one, we can definitely win with another one too," he said, per ESPN's Jenna Laine.

An ideal fit might not be out there for Arians. At the same time, he clearly thinks Tampa Bay can win with someone other than Winston. Bridgewater would be the perfect foil after a season of too many mistakes at the game's most important position.

Brent Sobleski covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter @brentsobleski.