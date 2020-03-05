Fan at Twins Batting Practice Stretchered off After Falling onto Warning Track

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 5, 2020

Baseballs fans watch a game between the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla., Tuesday, March 10, 2015. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

A fan had to be stretchered off the field ahead of Thursday's spring training game between the Baltimore Orioles and Minnesota Twins

According to LeVelle E. Neal III of the Star-Tribune, a fan reached over the fence attempting to grab a ball during batting practice but fell over onto the warning track at Ed Smith Stadium.

The Twins halted batting practice for several minutes while personnel tended to the injured fan.

Fan safety has been a significant concern at baseball games in recent years, with an NBC News study finding more than 700 injuries coming from foul balls at just four ballparks—Marlins Park, Oakland Coliseum, T-Mobile Park and Coors Field—in the last eight seasons, according to Chuck Schilken of the Los Angeles Times.

Extrapolating that data to all 30 ballparks would amount to approximately 4,500 injuries related to balls entering the stands across the league in the last eight seasons.

Major League Baseball has made changes to help create a safer environment, including an increase of nets in between the field and the stands.

Related

    Darvish Hospitalized with Illness Amid Coronavirus Concerns Over

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Darvish Hospitalized with Illness Amid Coronavirus Concerns Over

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    The Standouts from All 30 Camps 🤩

    MLB.com went straight to the players with a simple question: 'Who has impressed you the most?'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    The Standouts from All 30 Camps 🤩

    MLB.com
    via MLB.com

    Updating the spring roster battles

    Minnesota Twins logo
    Minnesota Twins

    Updating the spring roster battles

    Twinkie Town
    via Twinkie Town

    Sale: TJ Surgery Still Possible

    Red Sox ace has been cleared to start throwing in a week but says surgery is still an option

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Sale: TJ Surgery Still Possible

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report