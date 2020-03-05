Crufts Dog Show Results 2020: Thursday Winners, Updated Schedule and TV Info

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Frankie the miniature poodle was one of the big winners on the opening day of Crufts 2020 at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, England, scooping top prize in the Utility Group.

Thursday was also a good day for Pablo the Bichon Frise, who put in an impressive performance to seal victory in the Toy Group.

Here's a look at the winners from the opening day of the event:

Utility Winners

Winner: Ch Minarets Best Kept Secret (Poodle Miniature)

Reserve: Ch Dawin All The Buzz (Poodle Standard)

Third: Ch Kaga No Shouji Go Sapparo Kagasou Vormond (Japanese Shiba Inu)

Fourth: Ch Chelmbull The Aviator (French Bulldog)

Toy Winners

Winner: Ch Regina Bichon You Rock My World At Pamplona (Bichon Frise)

Reserve: Doma Fortuna Re Del Ritmo (Havanese)

Third: Aphienna A Million Dreams (Chihuahua Long Coat)

Fourth: CH Florita Tueletta (Italian Greyhound)

Full results are available from the Crufts website.

Crufts 2020 Updated Schedule

Friday, March 6

Gundog

Saturday, March 7

Working and pastoral

Sunday, March 8

Terrier and hounds

Best in Show

TV Info

You can watch Crufts 2020 in the UK on Channel 4 and More4. A live stream is also available via the competition's official YouTube channel.

Thursday Winners

The first day of Crufts saw plenty of action, including a display from West Midlands Police dogs, vulnerable breeds judging, a spot of flyball and the agility course.

Lemon the border collie showed off his agility by coming out on top with an epic performance:

The main focus on Thursday was on the Toy and Utility Groups.

Miniature poodle Ch Minarets Best Kept Secret, better known as Frankie, was the first of 2020's main winners:

Last year's Toy winner, Dylan, went on to win Best in Show, which bodes well for Pablo the bichon frise, who took top prize in the category in 2020:

The two group winners will return Sunday in the hope of claiming the prestigious Best in Show title, while on Friday, the focus turns to the Gundog Group.