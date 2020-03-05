Knicks See Lowest Home Crowd at MSG in over 13 Years After Spike Lee Drama

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 5, 2020

CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 16: Director, Spike Lee during the 69th NBA All-Star Game as part of 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend on February 16, 2020 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Allison Farrand/NBAE via Getty Images)
Allison Farrand/Getty Images

The New York Knicks drew their smallest crowd at Madison Square Garden in more than 13 years for Wednesday's loss to the Utah Jazz

According to Brian Mahoney of the Associated Press, the attendance was announced as 16,588, which is well below MSG's capacity of 19,812. It was the team's lowest announced attendance since Dec. 13, 2006.

It's worth noting that attendance numbers are announced as tickets sold, not the number of fans who are actually in attendance. The broadcast of the game showed large swaths of empty seats. 

The attendance drop came just days after the Knicks got into a public spat with director Spike Lee, perhaps the franchise's most famous and loyal fan. 

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Knicks Gathering Chris Paul Intel

    New York could make a run at CP3 this summer

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Report: Knicks Gathering Chris Paul Intel

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Fans Who Chanted 'Sell the Team' Tired of Dolan's 'Incompetence'

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Fans Who Chanted 'Sell the Team' Tired of Dolan's 'Incompetence'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Is Coby White for Real?

    B/R looks into what's real and what's not from White's incredible hot stretch ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Is Coby White for Real?

    Will Gottlieb
    via Bleacher Report

    1 Hot-Take Prediction for Every Team 🔥

    @danfavale reveals his scorching-hot list

    NBA logo
    NBA

    1 Hot-Take Prediction for Every Team 🔥

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report