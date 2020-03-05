Knicks See Lowest Home Crowd at MSG in over 13 Years After Spike Lee Drama

Allison Farrand/Getty Images

The New York Knicks drew their smallest crowd at Madison Square Garden in more than 13 years for Wednesday's loss to the Utah Jazz.

According to Brian Mahoney of the Associated Press, the attendance was announced as 16,588, which is well below MSG's capacity of 19,812. It was the team's lowest announced attendance since Dec. 13, 2006.

It's worth noting that attendance numbers are announced as tickets sold, not the number of fans who are actually in attendance. The broadcast of the game showed large swaths of empty seats.

The attendance drop came just days after the Knicks got into a public spat with director Spike Lee, perhaps the franchise's most famous and loyal fan.

