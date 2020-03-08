NFL Teams That Should Blow It Up This Offseason

4 of 5

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions have gone in an odd direction over the last few years.

Former head coach Jim Caldwell was shown the door despite racking up back-to-back nine-win seasons in 2016 and 2017, yet Matt Patricia just regressed from six wins to three over the last two seasons. Don't forget other head-scratching moves like trading defensive back Quandre Diggs to an NFC contender for a Day 3 pick.

Actually sticking to a direction could be a way to fix things over the long term. The obvious point of contention is Matthew Stafford, who carries a $21.3 million cap hit in 2020 and could only get in eight games last year. He's been the subject of trade speculation, and while this isn't saying the Lions should give up on him, it might be time to think about the future considering he's 32 and has an out in his contract after this year.

The Lions already hold the third overall pick and have about $46.8 million in cap space, so moving on from worthwhile short-term players in the name of stacking the asset pile higher could be a long-term winning decision.

Cornerback Darius Slay has the team's third-highest cap hit (north of $13 million), and the Lions are shopping him, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. And then there are players like Marvin Jones and Devon Kennard, who account for a combined $16 million against the cap and could fetch a nice return.

For those keeping count, the Lions have had four winning seasons since 2000. While it's easy to say in hindsight, perhaps the blowup should've come earlier. General manager Bob Quinn took over in 2016 after spending the previous 15 years with New England. But it's clear the team needs a complete rebuild, as the "Patriots Way" and Matt Patricia's defensive acumen just isn't working.