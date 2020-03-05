Dez Bryant Says He's 'Ready to Put on a Show' Amid Rumors of NFL Comeback

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Dez Bryant hasn't played a down of football in either of the last two seasons.

That doesn't stop him from thinking he can be a major contributor as he embarks on a comeback attempt.

"I'm excited, I miss the game. I did get injured, but I'm not even worrying about that," Bryant told BlackSportsOnline. "It was just more so [mental] than anywhere and I got that in check. I'm just ready to go put on a show."

Bryant, 31, spent his first eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, making three Pro Bowls. The Cowboys released him in April 2018, and he remained a free agent until signing with the Saints that November, tearing his Achilles just two days after inking the one-year contract.

Bryant remained out of football last season, training and rehabbing his Achilles.

It seems likely that a team will sign Bryant this offseason. While he's clearly not a star-level talent at this point in his career, Bryant still put up 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns in 2017. His absence for most of the 2018 season was more of a personal choice after the free-agent market failed to yield a contract up to his expectations.

Teams looking to buy low should and will take a long look at Bryant.