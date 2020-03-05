Warriors Rumors: Dragan Bender Receives 2nd 10-Day Contract from Golden State

Michael Gonzales/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors will sign forward Dragan Bender to a second 10-day contract, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday.

Bender has played six games with Golden State, averaging 7.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per contest on 36.7 percent shooting. The 2016 lottery pick previously spent seven games with the Milwaukee Bucks this season.

