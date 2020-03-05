Warriors Rumors: Dragan Bender Receives 2nd 10-Day Contract from Golden State

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 5, 2020

PHOENIX, AZ - FEBRUARY 29: Dragan Bender #10 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game against the Phoenix Suns on February 29, 2020 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)
Michael Gonzales/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors will sign forward Dragan Bender to a second 10-day contract, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday.

Bender has played six games with Golden State, averaging 7.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per contest on 36.7 percent shooting. The 2016 lottery pick previously spent seven games with the Milwaukee Bucks this season.

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

