Manchester United's Odion Ighalo Talks 'Idol' Wayne Rooney: 'He Is a Fighter'

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo is eagerly anticipating facing Wayne Rooney in the FA Cup on Thursday.

The Red Devils play Derby County at Pride Park for a place in the quarter-final of the competition.

Ighalo was full of praise for United's all-time record goalscorer:

"Wayne Rooney is always an idol, like many players at United.

"He's a good guy. He is a fighter on the pitch, he fights until the end, from the start until the finish. He's somebody I've seen that never gives up in the game, and he's a good goalscorer.

"A little chance, a little space, he's going to score. He can shoot from outside, he can score in the box, he can score from anywhere.

"He's a great player. Good techniques, he has a good shot, good runs."

The Nigerian added that his presence and experience in the side will give the Rams "confidence."

Rooney, who joined Derby as a player-coach earlier this season, spent the bulk of his career at Old Trafford, where he racked up 253 goals in 559 games.

His efforts helped the club win five Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League, three League Cups and the FA Cup, among other honours.

Ighalo isn't the only one at United looking forward to facing him on Thursday.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer played alongside Rooney at United before his retirement from playing 2007:

The 34-year-old recently celebrated a significant milestone in English football with a goal, and he did so in style:

In 14 matches for the Rams, Rooney has found the net four times.

The former England captain has been a forward for much of his career, but he has increasingly been used as an attacking midfielder in his later years. He's often been deployed in the centre of midfield by Derby boss Phillip Cocu.

As The Athletic's Ryan Conway observed, Rooney has done well in the deeper role:

That position may be less conducive to getting on the scoresheet, but he'll be a threat to United on Thursday.

Rooney has scored 23 goals in 48 appearances in the FA Cup, and he's also provided seven assists.

The winner of Thursday's fifth-round match will be away at Norwich City in the quarter-final on the weekend of March 21.