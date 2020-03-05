AEW Dynamite vs. WWE NXT: Who Won the March 4 Battle of the Wednesday Night War?

2 of 7

Photo courtesy of AEW

—After weeks of opening on exciting wrestling action, Dynamite went the opposite direction and delivered a good old-fashioned WWE Raw talkfest.

When done poorly, these segments are the worst kind of channel clickers: boring, repetitive and dull. It requires special talent to pull these off correctly, and AEW has been smart about who it's given extended time to on the mic.

In Denver it was, as you might imagine, newly crowned champion Jon Moxley and his vanquished foe, Chris Jericho, in a spirited back-and-forth best described as "delightful."

Jericho, in his dotage, can still talk circles around the best in the game, here making an intense Moxley briefly break character when he complained he'd been training for months to face a one-eyed man and Moxley's ability to see out of both eyes was "cheating."

It was absurd but only in that madcap Jericho way that makes you want to give the man a hug.

—The "Exalted One" is coming. Have you heard? While The Dark Order couldn't vanquish the positive energy team of SCU and Colt Cabana, it was the talk of the wrestling internet for days as the promotion and a couple of high-profile free agents continued to drop hints about the reveal.

A few months ago, "smart fans" completely wrote this angle off after it debuted to a less-than-stellar response. To their credit, though, the creative team at AEW stuck with it. And although he hasn't made his presence felt yet, the payoff in the form of the Exalted One seems almost certain to be worth the wait.

—Cody is a show stealer par excellence, but not even The American Dream's son can match Jake Roberts in a microphone duel.

No man can.

The Snake has been through everything life can throw at you and emerged to reclaim his place in the wrestling promo pantheon. No one can combine sly humor and a genuine air of menace quite like Roberts. Whoever he's representing out there is in very good hands.

—Death Triangle, the new triumvirate of high-flying wrestling gods PAC and the Lucha Bros, is a cool-sounding name. Even better, it pushes AEW further toward being a promotion divided by distinct factions.

This concept, where almost every wrestler essentially belongs to a posse who all help watch each other's back, gives the matches some easy narrative structure.

It's been a huge success for New Japan Pro-Wrestling and can definitely work here with the right attention to detail, a strong suit for many of the people involved in the creative process.

—MJF, likely somewhere giving a small child the middle finger, didn't make a live appearance on the show. But his taped segment was every bit as smarmy and gloating as you could have possibly imagined.

The highlight was either devastating or below the belt, depending on where you stand when it comes to the most controversial topic in contemporary wrestling: Cody's new tattoo.

"This is embarrassing," he said, revealing an "I Pinned Cody" T-shirt under his jacket. "Oh boy. This shirt: It's obnoxious, it's regrettable and, quite frankly, it's very distracting. Kind of like a neck tattoo."

Yikes.

—Ever wonder what it was like for fans to discover a vibrant young babyface out to transform the entire industry, to see a Ricky Morton or Kota Ibushi emerge from the cosmos and implant themselves into the hearts of wrestling fans around the world?

Wonder no more. You're seeing it happen in real time with Darby Allin. And it's truly spectacular.

There's something special about Allin. There are others just as quick and some with his kind of searing charisma and energy. But no one combines it with a sense of pure nihilism and self-destructive glee quite the way he does.

I'm not sure how long we'll have him, but every moment is a gift.