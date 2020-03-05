Chelsea's Billy Gilmour Says Man United's Harry Maguire Grabbed Him by Throat

Robin Jones/Getty Images

Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour has recalled an incident between himself and Manchester United's Harry Maguire earlier in the season in which the defender grabbed his throat.

Gilmour, 5'6", started the Blues' Carabao Cup clash with the Red Devils in October and came up against 6'4" Maguire.

Per MailOnline's Adam Shergold, the 18-year-old said on Tuesday:

"He was pushing me off, gripping me by the throat. Basically he was saying I'm a wee [small] guy.

"That's something I have to deal with. But I won't let that happen again. That was a lesson.

"He is going to try to bully young ones and that's where I need to learn how to be stronger.

"I've been working on that and I can only get stronger. But that was a learning curve when he gripped me in the box."

Gilmour was on the losing side that night as United triumphed 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in what was his second senior start for Chelsea.

He made his third start for the club on Tuesday as the Blues played Liverpool in the FA Cup, and he played an important role in helping his team record a 2-0 win.

Despite his age and small stature, the Scot looked at home alongside his senior team-mates and opponents.

BT Sport Football shared a look at some of his highlights as he put in an all-action performance at Stamford Bridge:

Match of the Day pundits Alan Shearer and Ian Wright were full of praise for the midfielder, as was Chelsea boss Frank Lampard:

Squawka Football shared the numbers behind his man-of-the-match showing:

The Blues have drawn Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, and they'll face off at the King Power Stadium on March 21.

Gilmour's performance against the Reds gives him a good chance of featuring in the next round, while Sunday's Premier League game against Everton could offer another chance to impress.

Fellow midfielder Mateo Kovacic went off before half-time with a knock against Liverpool, while N'Golo Kante is already injured and Jorginho will miss the next two league games through suspension.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek could make his return from a ruptured Achilles tendon he suffered last May, though. He has been an unused substitute in Chelsea's last two league games, and he completed 90 minutes for the first time in an under-23 match on Monday.